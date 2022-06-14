"One fighter suits me more than the other" - Daniel Dubois favors a fight with Anthony Joshua 

On June 11, Daniel Dubois travelled to America to fight Trevor Bryan for the WBA (Regular) Heavyweight Championship. The Brit defeated the American with a devastating fourth-round knockout.

The event was hosted by veteran promoter Don King, who backed his American fighter throughout the build-up by trying to get into Dubois' head. However, the mind games didn't affect the young Brit as he blew his opponent away in emphatic fashion.

Now that the 24-year-old has claimed a notable title, he can continue his quest to the top of the division that started before losing to Joe Joyce in 2020.

Dubois has set his eyes on domestic clashes with some of the sport's biggest names. The young heavyweight was asked by iFL TV if Anthony Joshua's style was made for the way he boxes. He responded:

"Oh yeah, definitely. They're all good fighters, they're all tough fighters, but the attributes that I bring and Joshua [brings] are similar, we know each other. [Oleksandr] Usyk is a skillful fighter and I'm not gonna say that I can't beat any of them, but one fighter suits me more than the other."

Dubois added:

"Dillian Whyte, we would definitely like to have that fight. Dereck Chisora, [Joseph] Parker, there's a few of them so we're looking at all the options."

Anthony Joshua is set to rematch Oleksandr Usyk in August, with an announcement still imminent. If the Brit is successful, he will most likely look to compete against the likes of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

If Dubois can't land a fight with Joshua, there are still many more potential matchups that he can involve himself in. However, if Joshua is once again unsuccessful, he may look to accept a domestic dust-up with Daniel Dubois.

Watch Daniel Dubois' full interview here:

Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua - A potential domestic thriller

Dubois and Joshua both hold very similar styles of boxing with simple but effective knockout methods.

Joshua, who is eight years older than Dubois, stands an extra inch taller than the younger man. Both athletes have orthodox stances.

'DDD' holds a professional record of 18-1 with 17 of his victories coming by knockout, giving the heavyweight a 89.47% knockout rate. Meanwhile, the more experienced Joshua holds a record of 24-2 with 22 wins coming before the bell. This gives Joshua a knockout rate of 84.62%.

Both men have suffered defeats in their professional careers as Dubois was stopped by Joe Joyce after being caught with a hard shot to the eye socket. The former champion has two defeats on his resume as he was stopped by Andy Ruiz Jr. and lost on points to Oleksandr Usyk.

The two British heavyweights share similar profiles and styles and a matchup between the pair would set up an intriguing event.

