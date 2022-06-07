"I want to see Don King" - Daniel Dubois sends a clear message ahead of his world title fight

In an interview with BT Sports Boxing, Daniel Dubois sat down to discuss where his head is at and what training has been like ahead of his world title fight against Trevor Bryan.

When asked how he was feeling, Dubois said his head was in training camp. The routine of going to the gym, resting at home and repeating is "part of the program," which he enjoys.

When asked if he had any concerns about adjusting to American gyms, their environment, and the build-up to the Don King bill, Dubois stated:

"I want to see him [Don King], and get to shake his hand and hear what he has to say, hear some of his lyrics. I'm sure it'll be a great show, it'll be a great fight as well."

The calm and confident Daniel Dubois showed no qualms about making the trip across the ocean to face Trevor Bryan.

Dubois posted this training video to Instagram:

See the full interview here:

Shane McGuigan on Daniel Dubois

Shane McGuigan, Daniel Dubois' trainer, was asked about Dubois in the gym ahead of his Trevor Bryan match. When it was mentioned that Dubois looked much lighter on his feet, McGuigan stated:

"It's been a lot of hard work and graft, we've been in the gym for pretty much a year now. We've had two fights early and then we've been non-stop working since August, so it's nice to hear someone like yourself that's coming out you have the chance to see him. I see him day in and day out and for me it's just merged into one, but to hear yourself saying he looks more agile, looks faster, that's exactly what we want."

McGuigan went on to mention some of the things they've worked on in camp. He stated Dubois has all the 'raw ingredients' that make up a great fighter, including his power and imposing precense, but he needed some fine tuning. Becoming more agile and quicker on his feet were attributes they worked on while in training camp.

Dubois vs. Bryan takes place Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai in Miami, Florida and can be streamed on Fite TV or BT Sport.

Dubois posted this bag work to Instagram:

