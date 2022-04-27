Trevor Bryan vs. Daniel Dubois set for June 11

Trevor Bryan's next title defense is set against Daniel Dubois, his promoter Don King has announced.

The bout itself was ordered by the WBA back in February, with a purse bid set for not too much longer later. The rights to the fight were expected to be won by Dubois' promoter Queensberry promotions. However, it was instead won by Don King Promotions.

King has now announced that the fight is set for this summer. The 90-year-old revealed that the fight is slated to go down on July 2. Other details on the bout are a bit sparse. As of now, there is no set location or streaming rights for the contest. Additionally, there's also been no undercard fights announced.

In the past, King has promoted Bryan's heavyweight title bouts on pay-per-view. It remains to be seen if that will be the case here. Fans can expect an announcement relating to the event's details in the weeks to come.

Trevor Bryan and Daniel Dubois enter their fight with a lot of momentum

As Trevor Bryan enters the bout as the WBA (Regular) Heavyweight Champion, he's going to have his hands full with Daniel Dubois.

The British boxer will enter the fight off two destructive wins over Bogdan Dinu and Joe Cusumano. The latter earned Dubois a lot of attention as his first-round knockout was broadcast on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 1.

The winning streak was important as he came off a stoppage loss to Joe Joyce in November 2020. The defeat was the first of his career, but the Brit has shown no issues getting back on track with his subsequent outings.

Bryan, meanwhile, is coming off a split decision victory over Jonathan Guidry. That underwhelming win was quite surprising, as many expected the champion to run through his challenger. Prior to his close bout with Guidry, he was coming off two important knockout wins.

His 2019 fourth-round stoppage victory over former title challenger BJ Flores saw him earn WBA interim heavyweight gold. His first defense was against former WBC Heavyweight Champion Bermane Stiverne. The 32-year-old dominated him en route to an 11th-round KO victory.

Bryan heads into the fight with Dubois as an undefeated champion. However, he'll likely be a big underdog for the Brit, as he's not fought the same level of competition.

