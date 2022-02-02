The WBA officially order Trevor Bryan vs. Daniel Dubois for the WBA 'regular' Heavyweight championship

The WBA has officially ordered its (Regular) Heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan to face Daniel Dubois.

TalkSPORT's Michael Benson broke the news on Twitter. The WBA has ordered the bout to take place within the next 180 days. In addition to the bout being ordered, the WBA also ordered Robert Helenius vs. Hughie Fury for a title eliminator match, with the winner receiving a championship fight next.

See Michael Benson's tweet about Trevor Bryan vs. Daniel Dubois being ordered below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The WBA have now officially ordered Trevor Bryan to defend his WBA 'regular' heavyweight belt vs Daniel Dubois next. Fight must take place within 180 days of Bryan's fight on Saturday (by July 28th). They have also ordered Robert Helenius vs Hughie Fury as an eliminator. The WBA have now officially ordered Trevor Bryan to defend his WBA 'regular' heavyweight belt vs Daniel Dubois next. Fight must take place within 180 days of Bryan's fight on Saturday (by July 28th). They have also ordered Robert Helenius vs Hughie Fury as an eliminator.

The WBA ordering Trevor Bryan's next title bout is somewhat surprising. 'The Dream' just fought this past weekend, scoring a split decision victory over the relatively unknown Jonathan Guidry. The win was his first title defense since capturing the title in January 2021.

Daniel Dubois, on the other hand, is one of the brightest prospects out of the U.K. 'Dynamite' is only 24 years old and holds a 17-1 professional record. The London-native is coming off a knockout victory over Joe Cusumano in August 2021, on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley.

Trevor Bryan knocked out Bermane Stiverne to claim the WBA (Regular) Heavyweight title

In 2021, the boxing world was rife with talk of massive Heavyweight fights. Both Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk were hailed as two of the greatest bouts of the year.

However, there was another Heavyweight clash that went under the radar last year, and that was Trevor Bryan vs. Bermane Stiverne. The two contenders earned very little attention going into their January clash, as many downplayed the Don King-promoted matchup. The title bout only happened because then-champion Mahmoud Charr was stripped due to inactivity.

The fight ended up being a surprisingly fun fight. Both men fought at a high pace with each fighter having his moments throughout the bout. However, it was Bryan who was better conditioned down the stretch. 'The Dream' scored an 11th round knockout to earn the WBA (Regular) Heavyweight championship.

Bryan followed up the performance by defeating Jonathan Guidry via split decision exactly one year after his title-winning performance against Stiverne. Now, just days after that victory, the 32-year-old has been ordered to face one of UK's brightest prospects in Daniel Dubois.

While the bout has been ordered, the date and venue are yet to be finalized. However, fans of 'The Dream' can expect details of his next trip to the ring to be announced in the days to come.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew