Who is Daniel Dubois, the heavyweight boxer who destroyed Joe Cusumano in the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley card?

Fighting out of Greenwich, London, Daniel Dubois is a British heavyweight boxer who recently featured on the same card as Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. Slated to butt heads with Joe Cusumano, Dubois eventually made short work of the American.

Boasting a record of 17-1-0, Daniel Dubois is one of the most compelling up-and-coming heavyweight boxers in this era. Of his 17 wins, he has managed to record a whopping 16 wins by way of KO.

Watch some of his knockouts below:

Aged 23, Daniel Dubois stands tall at 6'5" and commands a reach of 78". Putting his opponents to sleep while fighting in an orthodox stance has earned Dubois the moniker of 'Dynamite'.

The only loss that Dubois suffered came at the hands of Joe Joyce back in 2020. Owing to the setback at the hands of his compatriot, Dubois was forced to part ways with the British, Commonwealth, WBC Silver, and WBO International heavyweight titles.

How did Daniel Dubois fare against Joe Cusumano?

Putting the hurt on Joe Cusumano, Daniel Dubois brought the fight to a quick end after knocking his American contemporary out. What's more, the Londoner came in as the aggressor right from the get-go.

Dubois knocked his opponent down thrice in a little over two minutes of the first round. Although Cusumano was able to beat the 10-count to find his feet after the first two knockdowns, Dubois forced the referee to step in to bring an end to the fight soon enough. The third knockdown spelled doom for Cusumano, who had to be saved by the referee.

Boom goes the dynamite 🧨



Heavyweight to watch, @DynamiteDubois, stuns with first-round KO in U.S. debut.#PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/xXeULpuQs1 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 30, 2021

The Greenwich native recorded the win at 2:10 of the first round. This win marked his debut in the United States and was the second straight knockout win after his setback at the hands of Joe Joyce. Having recorded a strong finish, Daniel Dubois is certainly on the up and up. What's more, he'll be looking to make his way back to the top of the food chain in the heavyweight division.

