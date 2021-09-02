"Definitely one of my heroes growing up" - When Daniel Dubois credited Mike Tyson for inspiring his 'menacing' look inside the ring 

Mike Tyson has inspired a whole generation of boxers. While most have tried to replicate his style of fighting inside the squared circle, Daniel Dubois always had other ideas. Looking to recreate his iconic style, Daniel Dubois often puts his in-ring costume together, keeping 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' in mind.

While in conversation with Adam Catterall and Frank Bruno, Daniel Dubois opened up about the role that Mike Tyson has played in his personal and professional life.

When asked about his attire resembling that of Mike Tyson, and whether 'Iron Mike' had indeed inspired his in-ring costume, here's what Daniel Dubois had to say:

"Oh yeah! Definitely. I think it was watching him a lot sort of made up my mind of how I wanted to look like in the ring and what I wanted to represent. It's like mencing, ferocious - gentleman outside the ring and animal inside the ring. Yeah, Tyson was definitely one of my heroes growing up."

When Mike Tyson harked back to his past with his iconic in-ring attire

After spending a significant amount of time on the sidelines, Mike Tyson returned to action in a fight against Roy Jones Jr last year. Although the fight was an exhibition, both fighters left everything inside the ring after the first bell.

Making a return to the squared circle at the age of 54, Mike Tyson decided to pay tribute to yesteryear and sported solid black shorts. Having made it a part of his notorious persona and having inspired a legion of young fighters, 'Iron Mike' decided to bring it back for his exhibition against Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson & James Tillis having a little slugfest.

Tyson ended 1986 fighting 13 times and winning the WBC belt. — 91 Second Massacre (@Tyson91seconds) December 16, 2020

Reminiscent of a time when Mike Tyson was at his absolute peak, the black shorts completed his image from that era.

A myriad of iconic photographs have captured him at his best sporting those threads, which seem like a far cry from the glamorous and glitzy ensembles seen today. It is no surprise that the boxers of this generation hope to replicate his success, while sporting the same garb.

