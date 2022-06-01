"Now he has to pay for it" - Trevor Bryan blasts Daniel Dubois for "begging" to fight him

Trevor Bryan is confident that he will defeat Daniel Dubois in their heavyweight title fight next month.

The pair are set for a pay-per-view showdown at Casino Miami next month. On the line will be Bryan's WBA (Regular) Heavyweight Title. It will be his second defense since capturing the belt with a victory over Bermaine Stiverne in January 2021.

Heading into the bout, Bryan remains very confident. Despite Dubois being the more accomplished fighter at the top level of the heavyweight division, the WBA (Regular) Champion believes that he's the superior fighter heading into their June showdown.

Bryan discussed his fight with Dubois on The Unibet Lowdown with Dev Sahni. There, the 32-year-old was supremely confident and stated that he intends to make his challenger pay for "begging" to fight him.

"Now that he's said he wants the champion, he begged for this fight and now he has it. He has it and now he has to pay for it. I'm not the type of fighter where you can step in the ring and think you can walk all over me. I am not heavyweight champ for no reason and on June 11, I'm gonna show everybody that I am a name that you are supposed to respect. I am that man who is going to be sticking around for a long time in this sport. I am taking over, so on June 11, you guys are going to see what Trevor Bryan, 'The Dream', is all about."

See Trevor Bryan on The Unibet Lowdown below:

Will Trevor Bryan defeat Daniel Dubois?

While Trevor Bryan has a lot of confidence, he's currently a massive underdog against Daniel Dubois.

Despite holding the WBA (Regular) Heavyweight Championship for a year-and-a-half, Bryan isn't very proven at the top level. Arguably his greatest win came against Bermane Stiverne in 2021. However, the Haitian was still far past his best when the fight occurred.

Dubois, on the other hand, is a far more accomplished boxer at the top level. While he doesn't have a national title to his name, he is clearly the real deal. Holding a 17-1 professional record, his sole defeat was a knockout defeat to Joe Joyce in 2020.

While Bryan seems outgunned against Dubois on paper, it is the heavyweight division. It's not impossible for the champion to spring an upset.

