"Everyone says he looked bad in the fight" - Shane McGuigan talks Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

In an interview with The Unibet Lowdown, Shane McGuigan offered his thoughts on the Dillian Whyte vs. Tyson Fury fight:

"Everyone says he looked bad in the fight, but I just think he was in there with a guy that is so good at nullifying and making people look clumsy."

Tyson 'The Gypsy King' Fury and Dillian 'The Body Snatcher' Whyte met in Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 to fight for the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles.

The fight made it to the sixth round, where Fury ended the bout with a vicious uppercut to Whyte. Shane McGuigan critiqued Dillian's gameplan:

"Whyte coming out southpaw, I'm not too sure I agree with that one. But [Fury winning] would always be the outcome. Tyson will always be too good for Dillian Whyte. He is a very good fighter, but he's a step down from top tier and Tyson Fury is the number one."

When asked about his opinion on a fight between Daniel Dubois and Dillian Whyte, McGuigan had this to stay:

"You've got Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora, two big names that have been in great contests, that have boxed the best people, and I think that would be good to have on Daniel's record."

McGuigan went on to state that having fights with them would bring more attention to Dubois' name since they are both widely known to the UK public. Interestingly, he ultimately felt Daniel Dubois could beat both Whyte and Chisora.

Who is Shane McGuigan?

Shane McGuigan is a British boxing coach and son of former Featherweight World Champion Barry McGuigan.

The most notable fighters he has trained include Luke Campbell, Daniel Dubois, Anthony Fowler, Carl Frampton, David Haye, Chis Billam-Smith, and Josh Taylor.

Following initially in his father's footsteps, Shane entered boxing as an athlete, where he won three national titles as an amateur before turning his focus on becoming a trainer for world champions.

Edited by John Cunningham