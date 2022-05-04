Tyson Fury visits his amateur gym a week after Dillian Whyte victory

Tyson Fury said he was retiring after scoring a big stoppage victory over Dillian Whyte. However, a little over a week later, Fury visited his amateur gym.

In a yellow shirt flanked by amateur boxers training, ’The Gypsy King' was seen warming up and throwing punches in a heavy bag.

In another video posted on Twitter, Fury takes body shots as he spars with young fighters in the gym.

Fury, 33, cemented his status as the world's best heavyweight fighter after his sixth-round win over Dillian Whyte in front of a 94,000-strong crowd at Wembley Stadium. Shortly after the victory, Fury announced his decision to retire from boxing. He has since returned to his family home in Morecambe, England.

However, a cross-sport megafight against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has been widely anticipated after Fury called out the Cameroonian just seconds after his win over Whyte. A hybrid-rules contest could be the biggest crossover fight since Floyd Mayweather met Conor McGregor in the boxing ring in 2017.

Another option for Fury is to face the winner of Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk to further strengthen his hold on being the best heavyweight boxer today.

Will Tyson Fury remain retired?

Fury’s promoter Bob Arum thinks it is impossible to keep 'The Gypsy King' out of the boxing ring for long, especially when the winner of the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight has been determined.

Fury was set to meet Joshua for the undisputed title last year but was instead forced to complete a trilogy with Deontay Wilder.

In a recent interview with FightHype.com, Arum revealed he plans to talk to Fury in the coming weeks to discuss his future in boxing:

"We’ll just have a nice conversation. When he says he’s retired, he means it now. But whether he’ll mean it two months from now, that’s problematic. I think once the Joshua vs. Usyk fight happens, I think the blood will stir in his body.”

