Tyson Fury opens up on how retirement from boxing is treating him

Heavyweight Champion of the world Tyson Fury has revealed to fans how much he is enjoying his retirement from boxing. His decision to walk away from the sport was something Fury alluded to before his uppercut KO victory over Dillian Whyte in April. It still surprised many fans.

The decision is a strange one considering 'The Gypsy King' is seemingly in his prime and has looked better and better every time he steps into the boxing ring.

Tyson Fury's return to boxing after his troubles outside the ring has been nothing short of box office. The British fighter overcame obesity, addiction and serious mental health struggles before making his comeback. The boxer looks to have retired undefeated in his career and has held all four major heavyweight belts, but not at the same time.

Sharing two posts on social media (reported by talkSPORT's Michael Benson), 'The Gypsy King' expressed how much he is enjoying his retirement from boxing.

While on a morning run, the Heavyweight Champion appeared very content and happy with his decision:

"Lovely little morning run in the bay. Get up! Sun's not out but it's drizzling. I'm very happy to be on the road this morning. Healthy, well and alive. God bless everybody!"

"Just finished a lovely four-mile run along the promanade. Got a great sweat on. Very very happy and content to be retired. It's been a long time coming. I'm so much enjoying my retirement."

A father of six, Tyson Fury is sure to be spending time with his family and helping out with his children. The boxing star earned a whopping $33.6 million from his recent bout with Whyte. You can be certain that if this really is retirement for Fury, he and his family are going to enjoy it.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

While Fury has confirmed his retirement from boxing, that doesn't mean it's the last time we'll see him fight. After his victory over Dillian Whyte, 'The Gypsy King' brought out UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

The two men had previously teased a potential superfight, but an in-ring interview between the pair confirmed their desire to make it happen.

'The Predator' is in the final year of his UFC contract. Expiring in December, Ngannou has made his displeasure at his treatment by the UFC very public. The Cameroonian has admitted he's more than happy to sign a new contract, but the UFC must co-promote his fight with Tyson Fury.

The bout is expected to be a hybrid-rules fight. Ngannou has confirmed the use of MMA gloves but with boxing rules. There is no date set for the contest as the UFC star must first sort out his contract situation.

