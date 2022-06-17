"I think he'd knock them out" - Joseph Parker believes Tyson Fury would sleep Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury's close friend Joseph Parker has expressed his opinion on how Fury would fare against Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

Former heavyweight world champion Joseph Parker has predicted a knockout win for Fury if he is to face Usyk or Joshua. Parker, of course, shared the ring with Joshua but was defeated via unanimous decision.

Parker is also close friends with Fury as they train together. The New Zealander even spends a lot of his time living in the same town as Fury and is referred to as 'Morecambe Joe' by Fury and their training team.

Parker was speaking to Sky Sports about 'The Gypsy King' potentially facing Usyk and Joshua. The heavyweight revealed his prediction:

"Those are both great fighters, Joshua and Usyk, I just see Tyson being too much for them. Everyone's going to say I'm biased because I train with Tyson and we're very close."

Parker then added:

"If I step back as a friend and think boxing, he's too much, able to put on the pressure, able to fight on the back foot, very good mover. If he does get the opportunity to fight either of those guys, I think he'd knock them out."

Joseph Parker has set his eyes on either Joe Joyce or Dillian Whyte for his next fight as he looks to continue his winning form. The heavyweight was expected to face Joyce but the fight got postponed.

Parker is also keen on a rematch with Whyte after the Brit was brutally knocked out by Tyson Fury. In 2018, the Brit handed Parker his second professional defeat after 12 competitive rounds.

Is Tyson Fury a knockout artist?

Before Tyson Fury set out to defeat Deontay Wilder in their rematch, the Brit was mocked by his opponent for having 'pillow fists'.

However, with the help of SugarHill Steward, the champion developed his heavy-hitting and stopped Wilder in their next two encounters. He scored a technical knockout over Wilder in their rematch and then blew him away in their trilogy fight by knocking him out in the eleventh-round.

The champ then went on to knockout Dillian Whyte with a devastating uppercut in the sixth-round.

Although the Brit is regarded as a near-perfect technical boxer, he has now begun to add more knockouts to his resume. In his unbeaten professional career, he has accumulated 23 stoppages which gives him a knockout rate of 69.7%.

