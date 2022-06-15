"Get half a billi and then 'The Gypsy King' will come out" - Tyson Fury will return to the ring for £500 million

Tyson Fury has revealed that he will return to the ring in an undisputed fight against Oleksandr Usyk if he beats Anthony Joshua and if the money is right. The heavyweight has demanded half a billion pounds to come out of his retirement.

The Brit has retained a strict training schedule in order to stay fit and keep his mental health in a positive position.

After defeating Dillian Whyte on April 23 inside Wembley Stadium, 'The Gypsy King' made multiple claims that he was going to retire from boxing. Fury had just secured an emphatic victory over his domestic rival by knocking him out in the sixth round.

Usyk is expected to face Joshua in their highly anticipated rematch this summer, with the winner hopeful of getting an undisputed clash against Fury. However, according to Michael Benson of talkSPORT, the Morecambe fighter has claimed that he wants £500million to come out of retirement. Fury said:

"What you've gotta do is go and get half a billi, and then the Gypsy King will come out and solve all his problems for him."

Fury was then asked if he'd vacate his WBC title, to which he said:

"No, I'm not gonna give it up because I've got 12 months. I'll just keep it as long as possible. I'll keep that in my pocket as long as I want… I'm not holding this division up because I own it, this is my division."

The heavyweight champion was finally asked if he'd be attending the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua rematch, he responded:

"I wouldn't go to it if it was in Morecambe. Two bums fighting each other."

Joshua will be hoping to retrieve his world titles from the Ukrainian in their rematch. Whoever the winner is, Fury will still cost a high sum of money to feature in an undisputed fight.

Tyson Fury and Joshua were expected to finally share the ring together before Joshua faced Usyk and Fury entered the trilogy with Deontay Wilder. The negotiations broke down due to Wilder activating his rematch clause with the Brit.

Is Tyson Fury's £500 million demand excessive?

If Joshua defeats Usyk in the rematch, Tyson Fury will still likely demand the same sum of money that he would demand if the winner is Usyk.

Joshua has now signed a 9-figure deal with digital streaming service DAZN with the aim of creating some mega fights for the Brit. However, a payout of £500 million to his rival is a huge sum for any promoter or broadcaster to consider.

For example, Floyd Mayweather is the biggest draw ever in boxing, and his highest pay was a whopping $240,000,000 in his bout against Manny Pacquiao in 2015. This is the most anyone has ever made for a fight.

Overall, half a billion pounds looks very excessive.

