Floyd Mayweather reacts to being inducteed into Boxing Hall of Fame 2022

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has officially entered the Boxing Hall of Fame alongside the likes of Andre Ward, Bernard Hopkins, and Roy Jones Jr.

The 2022 Boxing Hall of Fame weekend will be taking place from June 9 to June 12 in Canastota, New York. Three classes will be inducted at once due to the COVID-19 cancellation of the two previous Induction Weekends. The announcement was coined as 'Trilogy' due to the three inductees.

Former 50-0 boxer Floyd Mayweather has taken to Instagram to express his gratitude for the induction. The American captioned his post:

"I am truly honored to be receiving the highest honor I can receive as a boxer-I will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. I would love for my family, friends, associates, and fans to come join me during this once in a lifetime Hall of Fame induction weekend in Canastota, NY. The events begin June 9th through June 12th."

Floyd Mayweather is regarded as one of the most iconic figures in the history of the sport following his emphatic career. The American is among the few champions who have retired with an unbeaten record with his 50-0 status.

The former athlete was a five-weight world champion as he held titles from super featherweight to light middleweight. This includes The Ring magazine title in five weight classes and the lineal championship in four weight classes.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s illustrious career more than worthy of Hall of Fame induction

The undefeated boxer competed between 1996 and 2017 as a professional.

During the 2010s, Mayweather was named 'Fighter of the Decade' by the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA). In 2007, he became a two-time winner of The Ring magazine's Fighter of the Year award after winning it in 1998.

Furthermore, the American was a three-time winner of the BWAA Fighter of the Year award in 2007, 2013, and 2015. He was also a six-time winner of the Best Fighter ESPY Award following consecutive wins between 2007 and 2010. Then, a further three more wins between 2012 and 2014.

In 2016, ESPN ranked the former fighter as the greatest pound-for-pound boxer of the last twenty-five years. BoxRec currently holds Mayweather as the greatest pound-for-pound boxer of all time.

The forty-five-year-old has shared the ring with giant names in boxing, such as Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya, and Arturo Gatti. The former champion's long resume portrays his longevity in the sport, where he beat the best fighters during his era.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far