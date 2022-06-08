"Let's make this fight happen" - Oscar De La Hoya prepared to offer Gervonta Davis a 50/50 offer to fight Ryan Garcia

Following Gervonta Davis' emphatic victory over Rolando Romero on May 28, he could be set to finally face off against lightweight rival Ryan Garcia. Garcia's promoter Oscar De La Hoya has claimed that he's willing to offer Davis a 50/50 split to fight 'King Ry'.

On May 28, 'Tank' competed against Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. The contest looked to be a tough challenge for the lightweight as Romero fought a disciplined fight, using his reach and jab to keep Davis from creating an offensive threat.

Despite Romero's impressive start to the fight, Davis landed the perfect knockout in the sixth round after his opponent controlled the opening frame.

The 27-year-old also claimed that he would be separating from his current promotional team Mayweather Promotions. The American wants to have more control over his career and be involved in bigger fights.

With Davis being involved in a long-running rivalry with fellow countryman Ryan Garcia, his rival's promoter De La Hoya has spoken out about a potential superfight. The former fighter was speaking to FightHype.com when he said:

"I'm ready to make Gervonta Davis a multi-multi-multi-million dollar offer to fight Ryan Garcia in November. I'm willing to make this fight available on DAZN and Showtime PPV. Split it right down the middle and let's make this fight happen."

Ryan Garcia is set to return to the ring against Javier Fortuna on July 16 in Los Angeles. After Davis' recent victory, Garcia will be fully focused on securing his own impressive win so that he is in a position to seek a huge lightweight contest.

If 'King Ry' can get past his challenge on July 16, a mega lightweight contest could be a huge possibility before the end of the year.

Watch De La Hoya's interview here:

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia - Styles make fights

Both lightweights are regarded amongst the best in the lightweight division, but the contest between the pair is highly wanted by enthusiasts due to their different styles.

Gervonta Davis is a southpaw who can finish a fight with an instant knockout blow. The 5'5" boxer has a knockout rate of 92.59%, which clearly highlights the his devastating power.

Ryan Garcia, on the other hand, holds a completely different fighting style to his rival. The 23-year-old is much more conservative and looks to use his jab to control the fight. Most notably, Garcia is an extremely fast puncher, which is how he has claimed 18 knockouts.

'King Ry' uses his height of 5'10", and speed to deliver quick, pin-point shots with great efficiency.

