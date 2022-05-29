Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero: Full card results 

Gervonta Davis resurrected his knockout run tonight by stopping bitter rival Rolando Romero in round six of their 12-round main event bout. Although Romero began with sheer aggression and looked prominent most of the time, ‘Tank’ needed just one punch to silence ‘Rolly’.

According to Davis, this was his final fight under Mayweather Promotions, and he made sure to end the ride in a highlight-reel fashion. There was a lot of animosity between the two boxers prior to the fight, which was reflected when they locked horns.

However, ‘Tank’ proved to be superior to Romero, who suffered his first professional loss tonight. While Gervonta Davis remains the WBA lightweight champion with a record of 27-0, the future could be even more fruitful for the Baltimore native.

Watch Davis' post-fight interview below:

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero

Romero used his range brilliantly in the first half of the fight. He didn’t let Davis come too close. Gervonta Davis was always searching for a way out and used his straight jabs effectively. Romero also planted some good jabs on his opponent, but that didn’t help him greatly.

By round five, Davis seemingly hurt his left hand. He threw a faint and seemed to be in agony. The same reason had halted his performance against Isaac Cruz lastly. Romero sensed the setback and charged upon Davis. But 'Tank' regained himself in the next round. His counter left put Romero clean on the canvas, earning Davis an impressive win.

Erislandy Lara vs. Garry O'Sullivan

39-year-old Lara looked explosive against O'Sullivan tonight. He expressed his knockout power brilliantly, even before the bout ended. Lara used his combinations and moved all over the ring. The first three rounds went smoothly, but Erislandy Lara had already established his dominance. In round four, he landed a big move by dropping his opponent with a crushing straight left.

O’Sullivan didn’t give up. He rebounded in the sixth and seventh rounds. For a moment, Lara appeared to be in a major setback. Nevertheless, round eight saw Erislandy Lara recoup his lost form as he planted a right on O’Sullivan. That was the end of the fight as the referee chimed in and rescued Garry O’Sullivan from further damage.

Jesus Ramos vs. Luke Santamaria

This 10-round fight went the full distance. However, Jesus Ramos left no doubt regarding his in-ring supremacy. He outboxed Santamaria throughout the night and earned a comfortable win on the scorecards (98-92, 97-93, 97-93). It was a lopsided affair, and Santamaria remained on the wrong end of the beatdown.

For Ramos, this was a big win. The American boxer is currently 21-0 as a sparkling undefeated prodigy. His victory over Santamaria will get him closer to a world title shot.

Remaining results

Eduardo Ramirez defeated Luiz Melendez via majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 98-92)

Luis Arias defeated Jimmy Williams via unanimous decision

