"They want the money and the clout" - Gervonta Davis opens up on the politics of boxing

Gervonta Davis has come out and spoken about the politics involved in boxing. He is currently preparing to fight Rolly Romero on May 28. Davis and Rolly were supposed to fight last year, however, Rolly had to pull out of the fight due to legal issues and was replaced by Isaac Cruz. Ahead of his fight against Romero, 'Tank' appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast to talk about the politics in boxing:

"Like right now, if somebody called me out right now, I feel as though, like more so of they want the money and also the clout. Like, coz right now it's like who is the one that's, right now I'm saying this generation right now is just, who's making the most money, who is like getting that guy out of there, like. So it's not just one thing, it's not just fighting."

Davis will look to put an end to the doubt over his ability against an awkward fighter such as Rolly Romero when he faces him in the ring. Davis is currently not on good terms with Floyd Mayweather ever since he announced that his contract with Mayweather Promotions was almost over. His opponent, Romero, is also signed with Mayweather Promotions, so the 27-year-old will look to make a statement.

Roy Jones Jr. compares Gervonta Davis to Mike Tyson

Hall of Fame boxer Roy Jones Jr. has compared Gervonta Davis to Mike Tyson, in terms of their style of boxing. In an interview with K.O Artist Sports, Jones spoke about why 'Tank' reminds him of 'Iron' Mike:

"[Gervonta Davis] has the Mike Tyson style. You either have Roy Jones-style excitement or Mike Tyson-style excitement. He has a little bit of both but he mainly has the Mike Tyson-style of excitement because he can touch you anytime, with any hand, and you can go out. That's big."

'Tank' got his name because of his explosive power. The American is one of the hardest punchers in the division and has vicious one-punch knockout power. Davis willl look to put his power on display against Rolly Romero in his next fight. This fight is big for him because he has to show the world who the better Mayweather protégé is. It can also set up more title fights for him if he can overcome the Las Vegas native.

