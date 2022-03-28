"Bet all your money on Rolly" - Rolly Romero is confident he will beat Gervonta Davis

Rolly Romero is extremely confident that he will beat Gervonta Davis and encourages fans to bet money on him. The two undefeated lightweights are scheduled to clash on May 28 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with the WBA regular belt on the line. He said:

"Bet all your money, go to circus sports, take out a loan, take out whatever, take some equity out of your damn house. Bet all your money on Rolly. Rolly gonna knock Tank out, we all gonna get rich together. Rolly gonna get rich, y'all get rich, everybody gonna get rich except for dumb asses that bet on Tank".

Romero continued by stating that he does not box for money but instead wants to create a legacy for himself as a fighter. The American claims that he has barely broken even from all the money he has invested in the sport. He added:

"I don't box for money, in reality I have not made s*** from boxing. I barely broke even from all the money I invested into boxing. I am not fighting for money nor do I care about money because I live good with or without money. I box because I want to be champion, I want to be the best fighter of my era."

Rolly Romero vs. Gervonta Davis

Since turning professional, Rolly Romero has an undefeated record of 14 wins and 12 knockouts. The man from Las Vegas is coming off an impressive 7th round stoppage victory against Anthony Yigit. However, Gervonta Davis is set to be the toughest fight of his career.

Davis, who is also undefeated, is more experienced with 26 victories and 24 knockouts. 'Tank' has established names on his resume too, such as Yuriorkis Gamboa, Leo Santa Cruz and Mario Barrios.

It remains to be seen if Romero can back up his trash talk and defeat Davis. The two fighters were meant to clash back on December 5, but the bout was canceled due to 'Tank' being accused of sexual assault.

While trading words in their previous press conference, there was no love lost between the pair as they both made heated comments about each other. Regardless, all the talking will be done in a couple of months and the boxing world will find out who the superior fighter is.

