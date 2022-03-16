Official: Gervonta Davis vs. Rolly Romero on May 28th with WBA 'regular' title on the line

Gervonta Davis is set to defend his WBA 'regular' Lightweight title against Rolando Romero on May 28th at the Barclays Center in New York.

Check out the tweet by Michael Benson below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn 🥊 ANNOUNCED: Gervonta Davis will defend his WBA 'regular' lightweight belt vs Rolly Romero on May 28th at the Barclays Center in New York.

Davis is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Isaac Cruz, where he registered his 26th win.

Despite some fans believing that Cruz had done enough to win the contest, Floyd Mayweather Jr. was quick to defend his protege.

"He showed that he can dish it out as well as take it but were not in the fight game to take punishment. He was turning this guy all night and this guy, I know he didn't win."

Watch the video below:

On the other hand, 'Rolly' Romero has not fought since 2021 where he got a 7th round TKO win vs. Anthony Yigit.

Known for his destructive punching power, Davis is likely to be the favorite when the two undefeated fighters clash at the arena in New York.

Along with Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, George Kambosos Jr, Teofimo Lopez and Vasyl Lomachenko, 'Tank' is considered one of the most prolific fighters in the Lightweight division.

Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero get into a war of words

There is no love lost between Davis and Romero, who were previously scheduled to fight on December 5th. In a press conference before their canceled bout, the two Americans shared some heated words.

Romero appeared confident and had the following to say:

"I mean you guys are going to see on December 5th, I'm going to knock this dward the f**** out."

Meanwhile, Davis retorted with harsh words of his own:

"He's scared he can't even talk when he come up here, he ain't talking about no skills or nothing."

Watch the full video below:

By the time this fight takes place, Romero will have been out of the ring for almost a year. Time will tell whether the 26-year-old can pull off a stunning upset and defeat the hard-hitting Davis.

At 5ft 8 inches, Romero will have two-and-a-half-foot height advantage over Gervonta Davis, who is listed as five foot five and a half. However, with only 14 wins on his resume, the man from Las Vegas is much less experienced than Davis, which could prove to be a significant factor in the fight.

