Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz: Preview and prediction

Gervonta Davis is one of boxing's top stars, and he's back this Saturday night on Showtime pay-per-view. However, he's not facing his original opponent Rolando Romero. 'Rolly' was pulled due to legal issues. Instead, the Mayweather Promotions standout is facing Mexican slugger Isaac Cruz.

Davis' WBA (regular) lightweight title is on the line here. With the recent upset win for George Kambosos over Teofimo Lopez, the lightweight title scene has been completely turned upside down. The winner between Davis and Cruz could potentially challenge Kambosos next for the unified 135-poind straps.There's a lot on the line Saturday.

Let's look ahead at what to expect this weekend.

Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz: Preview

Isaac Cruz is a brave soul for what he is attempting to do. He's a tough kid, only 23-years-old, has great combinations, and loves to pressure his foes. It's also worth noting 'Pitbull' is taking a massive step up in competition on less than a month's notice.

Cruz's best professional win would be his last outing. The rising contender outpointed a faded version of former world champion Francisco Vargas. While anything is possible in boxing, and last weekend's Kambosos/Lopez fight was a great example of that, there's not much to suggest Cruz can compete with Gervonta Davis.

Davis is a monster in every sense of the word. His punching power is mind-boggling for a man of his stature. Even if you try and outpoint him like his most recent foe Mario Barrios attempted in June, it's only a matter of time before you get caught. Barrios' end came in the 11th round, but his strategy isn't viable for Cruz.

Barrios jabbed on the outside and used his large frame and reach in order to prolong the inevitable vs.'Tank'. Cruz, on the other hand, is smaller than Davis, and is more of a brawler than anything. The challenger is extremely hittable and that's a terrible situation to be in against Gervonta Davis.

Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz: Prediction

While the original Rolando Romero matchup was a bit of a mismatch, this WBA (Regular) title tilt may be even worse. As mentioned, Cruz is an extremely tough kid and his grit is something to be respected.

However, this fight will likely end in disaster. It's also confusing that this card is on pay-per-view, and even more crazy is that it airs on a Sunday. It's almost like Showtime wants this bout to fail, or regret their decision to put it on in the first place.

The only way this fight ends is via Gervonta Davis KO. Cruz will likely show heart and make a fun show, but the spectacle is likely to be brief and painful.

The Outcome

Gervonta Davis will score another big knockout win on Saturday night. The question isn't whether Davis will win, it's more of what happens in the aftermath.

The biggest question is if 'Tank' Davis does enough vs. Issac Cruz to earn George Kambosos in the near future.

Edited by Joshua Broom