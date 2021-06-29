Who is Rolly Romero, the boxer from Mayweather Promotions?

Rolando Rolly Romero is an undefeated American pro-boxer signed under Mayweather Promotions and Premier Boxing Champions (PBC). The 25-year-old has amassed 13 wins, 11 of which came by way of knockouts.

Rolly Romero captured the vacant WBA interim lightweight title against former unbeaten Dominican Jackson Marinez via a unanimous decision in August 2020.

However, controversy surrounded Romero's win, with a huge segment of fans and critics believing that his opponent deserved the nod.

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, Romero seemed destined to enter the world of combat sports at a young age. He began his fighting journey at the tender age of nine when he started competing in Judo.

Initially, Rolly Romero wanted to follow in the footsteps of his sister, Angelica Romero, who is a seven-time national Judo champion. But Romero gravitated towards boxing after his father encouraged him to trade his Gi for some gloves.

Rolly Romero's origin story

Rolly Romero's future in the sport is looking full of promise. But all of his success wouldn’t be possible without his father's exploits.

Romero's dad, Rolando Sr., is a renowned boxer in Cuba and a former three-time national champion. However, the older Romero never turned pro due to government regulations.

In an interview with FanSided, Rolly revealed that his father was once put behind bars and tortured when he tried to flee Cuba.

“My dad tried to escape originally when he was 27. They arrested him and put him in prison for two years. They fed him nothing but a spoonful of rice, and at night, a cup of sugar water. They fed him that for a month straight, and he was there for two years.”

“He swam across the bay where Guantanamo Bay is. If they catch you in the water, they shoot you on sight. My dad swam overnight with his friend, and his friend drowned. My dad made it to Guantanamo Bay. He was there for three weeks. They flew him to Miami, and he met up with his brother.”

Rolly Romero impresses Mayweather Promotions

Rolly Romero's amateur boxing career was short but successful. While he didn’t qualify for the US National Olympic team, he captured the attention of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather during a sparring bout at the Mayweather Boxing Club.

According to the Mayweather Promotion’s website, 'Money' was so impressed by the up-and-comer that he personally offered Rolly Romero a promotional contract in 2016. Since then, he has been validating Mayweather's decision as he has been a reliable workhorse for the promotion.

