Mayweather promotions boxer breaks down Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao fight 

British Boxer Viddal Riley broke down the potential fight between Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao. Both fighters have teased the bout and could potentially go through in 2021.

Speaking of the fight with Helen Yee Sports, Riley said:

I don't think he (Conor McGregor) will do better than he did against Floyd Mayweather. Manny Pacquiao is an aggressive fighter, whereas Floyd is a counter striker and due to McGregor's style it forced Floyd to come forward and be something he isn't naturally. This is why the fight was longer than it could have been.

Whereas Pacquiao is aggressive, he comes out throws 5s and 6s (five or six strikes in a combination) straight away. That will put McGregor under pressure and will lead to him being stopped a lot quicker than Floyd did.

Conor McGregor to fight Dustin Poirier before Manny Pacquiao

UFC fighter Conor McGregor confirmed on Twitter earlier this month that he was looking at a potential bout with Dustin Poirier as a preparation for the fight against Pacquiao. However, that fight could potentially be for the UFC Lightweight Championship with Khabib Nurmagomedov retiring at UFC 254.

Correct. Southpaw box style. Continue to sharpen my MMA skills with some tough competition, while leading into my Manny bout preparation. It’s not easy going between both sports and then coming back to the one sport again. Just want to keep sharp guys, that’s all. It’s only fair.

Jayke Joson, a representative of Manny Pacquiao, confirmed that a fight against Conor McGregor will happen in 2021. The boxer last fought in 2019 against Keith Thurman becoming the oldest fighter to win the WBA (Super) welterweight title.

For the sake of all the Filipino Covid-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year. The huge portion of his earnings will proceed to those who are affected nationwide by the pandemic.

Manny Pacquiao against Keith Thurman

McGregor's fight with Floyd Mayweather amounted to more than $600 million in total revenue. The Irishman reportedly earned around $100 million through the fight. A boxing bout against Pacquiao could make similar numbers.