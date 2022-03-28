"Nothing lasts forever" - Floyd Mayweather talks Gervonta Davis contract 

Floyd Mayweather is a longtime mentor to Gervonta Davis. He has been involved with Davis' career for a long time and has helped make some of the biggest fights for him. In a recent interview with FightHype.com, he spoke about Davis' contact ending and what it means for his future with Mayweather Promotions:

"Nothing lasts forever. I will always love Tank, always like him, love him, look at him like a son. He has to do what's best for him. I feel like I've done a great job thus far. I mean just building him, and putting him in good fights, great fights. And, he's steady growing, steady learning and I'm proud of him."

Take a look at the interview:

'Money' Mayweather has always spoken well about Davis and has constantly praised him, calling him the best P4P fighter in the world. 'Tank' is definitely one of the biggest draws in boxing currently, especially in the United States. He has a huge following and has the ability to sell out arenas no matter who he fights. He is currently set to take on Rolando Romero in May this year.

The fight was supposed to take place in December last year. However, 'Rolly' Romero got into some legal trouble and had to pull out of the fight. It will be interesting to see these two fighters finally go at it inside the ring.

Floyd Mayweather announces $100,000 giveaway for the launch of his NFT project

Floyd Mayweather has been getting into the world of NFTs. The unbeaten pugilist is diversifying his portfolio and has launched his own NFT project, the Mayweverse. In a recent video on Twitter, he announced a $100,000 giveaway in commemoration of the launch of his NFT project:

"The NFT world is on fire. I just dropped my new NFT Mayweverse. But guess what? A big giveaway is here, we all love giveaways. Onee lucky winner will receive one hundred thousand dollars from me. Be that lucky winner, all you have to do is follow the instructions down below and be that lucky winner. A hundred thousand dollars could be yours."

Take a look at the video:

Good Luck 🥊 For the launch of my NFT Project @Mayweverse I’m giving away 100,000$To win the 100,000$ in cash:Follow @mayweverseLike and RTTag 5 FriendsJoin the Discord : discord.gg/mayweverse The winner will be announced in 72 hoursGood Luck 🥊 For the launch of my NFT Project @Mayweverse I’m giving away 100,000$ 🎁💰To win the 100,000$ in cash:1️⃣ Follow @mayweverse2️⃣ Like and RT3️⃣ Tag 5 Friends4️⃣ Join the Discord : discord.gg/mayweverseThe winner will be announced in 72 hoursGood Luck 🥊 https://t.co/fAlTmSLPyE

Floyd Mayweather is just one of the celebrities that has gotten onto the NFT hype train. The NFT world is growing at a rapid pace and individual pieces are selling for millions of dollars in cryptocurrency. It will be interesting to see how the space progresses and what other projects Mayweather decides to release.

