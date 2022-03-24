"Each card has a different rarity, utilities & prizes"- Floyd Mayweather launches his own NFT collection called "Mayweverse"

Floyd Mayweather has stepped into the NFT industry by launching his own NFT collection called "Mayweverse".

The legendary boxer has dived into various business ventures over the years and it was only fitting for him to step foot into the NFT space by releasing his own project. 'Money' recently took to Twitter to launch his new project and said:

"After many months of hard work. I’m launching my new NFT Project @mayweverse. The collection will have 5,000 NFTs (5 different NFTs cards of 1,000 each). Each card has a different rarity, utilities & prizes. More information on the roadmap will be announced soon. Stay Tuned."

Check out the tweet below:

Floyd Mayweather @FloydMayweather After many months of hard work

I’m launching my new NFT Project @mayweverse



The collection will have 5,000 NFTs (5 different NFTs cards of 1,000 each).



Each card has a different rarity, utilities & prizes.



More information on the roadmap will be announced soon.



Stay Tuned🥊 After many months of hard workI’m launching my new NFT Project @mayweverseThe collection will have 5,000 NFTs (5 different NFTs cards of 1,000 each).Each card has a different rarity, utilities & prizes.More information on the roadmap will be announced soon. Stay Tuned🥊 https://t.co/SxZ916p0HP

As revealed by Mayweather, the upcoming "Mayweverse" project will have a limited supply of 5,000 NFTs, i.e., 5 cards of 1,000 each. It is worth noting that the release date for this NFT project has not been announced as of yet. However, the drop is expected to sell out quickly when it releases considering Mayweather's unmatched popularity.

Floyd Mayweather is building his tenth skyscraper right now

Floyd Mayweather officially retired from the sport of boxing in 2017. However, staying true to his nickname. 'Money', he has continued to contest in exhibition bouts and has also dived into various business endeavors.

Floyd Mayweather has earned himself a fortune over the years. The reason for the same being that 'Money' has taken his investments very seriously. Mayweather sat down with Grant Cardone to discuss a variety of topics. He mentioned how he has seen other athletes compete past their prime while not needing to do the same himself, thanks to his smart investments. He said:

"I looked at certain athletes' careers, and said, I don't want to end up like that'. So, what I did was put up five million dollars [investments], getting 50,000 a month, every month on the 18th and I said okay. Yes, for years. I decided to not give them seven figures or eight figures, I gave them nine figures. Actually what I own right now is nine skyscrapers, and I'm building my tenth skyscraper right now."

Watch Mayweather discuss his post-career investments with Grant Cardone below:

Grant Cardone. @GrantCardone ..



Take a chance and get Growth Con virtual access. I know it will pay off for you. Prices go up TONIGHT! grantcardone.com/10XVirtual To become successful you have to take chances. Floyd Mayweather wasn't sure building skyscrapers would pay off, but now he is working on number..Take a chance and get Growth Con virtual access. I know it will pay off for you. Prices go up TONIGHT! To become successful you have to take chances. Floyd Mayweather wasn't sure building skyscrapers would pay off, but now he is working on number 🔟..Take a chance and get Growth Con virtual access. I know it will pay off for you. Prices go up TONIGHT! ➡️ grantcardone.com/10XVirtual https://t.co/Qk0XV5Oh5Z

Edited by David Andrew