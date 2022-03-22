"I'm building my tenth skyscraper right now" - Floyd Mayweather discusses his building success

Floyd Mayweather has taken some time to discuss his post-fight career successes.

'Money' retired from the sport of boxing in 2017, following a win over Conor McGregor. While he's since had exhibition boxing matches against Tenshin Nasukawa and Logan Paul in recent years, he's shown no indications of having a real professional fight anytime soon.

Part of the reason why Mayweather doesn't fight anymore is because he simply doesn't have to. He discussed his fighting career with Grant Cardone and noted how he's seen other boxers compete long past their best because they needed to.

He added that's the reason why he takes his investments very seriously. Speaking about his recent successes, Mayweather said:

"I looked at certain athletes' careers, and said: 'I don't want to end up like that'. So, what I did was put up five million dollars [for investments], getting 50,000 a month, every month on the 18th. I’ve liked the cash flow, for years. I decided to not give them seven figures or eight figures, I gave them nine figures. What I own right now is nine skyscrapers, and I'm building my tenth skyscraper right now.

Watch Floyd Mayweather discuss his post-career investments below:

Floyd Mayweather has continued his fighting career as a promoter

Floyd Mayweather, while in retirement, has stayed in the boxing spotlight for a different reason.

It's well-known that in 2007, 'Money' started his own promotion firm to promote him. The move came after he bought out his contract with Bob Arum and Top Rank for a measly 750,000. Following that buyout, Mayweather Promotions was born with Mayweather and Al Heymon at the forefront.

For the rest of his Hall of Fame career, the former five-division champion was self-promoted through his company. In the latter years of his stint, he decided to sign some other fights for his brand. It's some of those competitors that have made his retirement easy.

Currently, Mayweather promotes fighters such as Ashley Theopane and Badou Jack, as well as young upstarts like Viddal Riley. However, there are no bigger stars under the promotion than Gervonta Davis, who is currently one of the biggest names in boxing.

While Floyd Mayweather is currently in retirement, his promotion abilities have shone with his building of Davis. Thanks to 'Tank' and others, 'Money' has remained in the spotlight even outside the ring.

