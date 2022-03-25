“Don’t start this sh**”- Gervonta Davis reacts to Floyd Mayweather’s support in becoming a superstar

Gervonta Davis can split ways with his current promoters Floyd Mayweather and Leonard Ellerbe as he appears to stand at the end of his existing contract with Mayweather Promotions. ‘Tank’ will offer his WBA Lightweight Title at stake against Rolando Romero on May 28, which he cited as his final bout under the current promoter.

Davis, the three-division world champion, has become an absolute superstar under Floyd Mayweather’s guidance. He is one of the biggest names in the lightweight division.

However, the undefeated champion didn't seem very pleased when a netizen judged his marketing credibilities without Mayweather’s support. The user also pointed to Devin Haney, claiming that ‘The Dream’ lacks attention from the boxing world, which Davis can also suffer without Mayweather on his back. In response, 'Tank' wrote:

“Lol, don’t start this sh**”

With an active record of 26-0, Gervonta Davis has earned 24 knockouts so far. The number speaks for itself as ‘Tank’ remains one of the scariest strikers in modern-day boxing. He has earned quite a resume and wouldn’t lack a quality promoter roping in to sign him.

Watch a sneak peek on Showtime Sports on Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis:

Meanwhile, departing Mayweather Promotions can also be reciprocal for him. Davis has earned the right matchups at the right time so far, holding world championships at 130 lbs, 135 lbs, and 140 lbs divisions. That being said, he hasn't faced the so-called best contenders in any of those categories and is yet to have several more big fights.

Where can Gervonta Davis head next?

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis hasn’t claimed anything about joining a different promotion yet. But upon deciding to do so, Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Promotions will be a suitable place for him. The UK-based company has one of the most alluring signings till date and Davis’ addition can be beneficial for both sides.

Top Rank Promotions led by Bob Arum can also sit well with the knockout artist. Besides, Davis can also choose to remain a free-agent and march at will. All he needs to do is set a commanding win over ‘Rolly’ in the coming days. After a below-average win against Isaac Cruz, several people have looked down at Davis. Hence, he needs to resurrect his KO-streak at the earliest.

Edited by Allan Mathew