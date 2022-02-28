"The saltiest man I've ever met in my life" - Eddie Hearn recalls his interaction with Showtime president Stephen Espinoza

Eddie Hearn does not seem to be impressed with Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza after a specific incident.

Eddie Hearn has worked with various promoters throughout his career. However, an interaction with Showtime's Stephen Espinoza seems to have left a bad taste in his mouth. The Matchroom Boxing promoter worked with Espinoza on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant fight back in November 2021. The president of Showtime Sports recently took some shots at Hearn for using a PPV model for Alvarez's next fight.

During a recent interview with iFL TV, Hearn suggested that Espinoza was just salty because they weren't able to get Canelo Alvarez's next fights. While recalling an incident where Espinoza walked off without shaking hands, Hearn said:

"Stephen Espinoza is the saltiest man I've ever met in my life. Like this is the guy who in America for the Caleb Plant fight, I walked up and I said, 'Hello Stephen' and went to shake his hand and he looked down his nose at me and wouldn't shake my hand and walked off so that was the moment I thought to myself, make sure Canelo's next fight's with us."

Watch Hearn's interview with iFL TV below:

Canelo Alvarez officially signs a multiple fight deal with Eddie Hearn

Canelo Alvarez is undoubtedly the biggest draw in boxing at the moment. The Mexican brings in millions of eyeballs for his fights, which means a ton of cash for the promoters involved.

Ever since his victory over Caleb Plant in November 2021, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the Mexican's next move. Alvarez was offered two lucrative deals from PBC and Matchroom Boxing. The speculation finally came to an end as it was announced that the 31-year-old had officially signed with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

Hearn took to Twitter to reveal the news himself and said:

"This is a special day! Honoured to announce a multi fight deal with P4P King @canelo - first up he challenges @bivol_d for his WBA Light Heavyweight World title on May 7 live on @daznboxing - Press conference next Wednesday in San Diego!"

Alvarez holds a professional boxing record of 57 wins, 1 loss and 2 draws. He is to fight Dmitry Bivol next on May 7 for the WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight title.

