Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant fight night results: Canelo becomes the first undisputed super-middleweight champion

Canelo Alvarez made history in his fight against Caleb Plant. Alvarez successfully realized his dream of becoming the first-ever undisputed super-middleweight champion in the history of boxing. The fight lived up to its hype, and Canelo emerged on top to make history.

The P4P king knocked out 'Sweethands' to become the first-ever undisputed super-middleweight champion in the 37 years of its existence. Canelo started the fight as he does, slow and steady, and collected data from Caleb Plant. Both fighters gave it their all, and the fight went toe-to-toe for its fair share of eleven rounds. However, Canelo showed why he is a class above the rest.

Canelo Alvarez dropped Caleb Plant with a left hook in the 11th round, and Plant was quick to get up. Canelo pushed hard as the fight went on and knocked out Caleb Plant with a flurry of punches.

Leading up to the fight, Caleb Plant made it clear that he was not scared of the Mexican. Even though he got knocked down, Plant showed tremendous heart in the ring and did not back down from the challenges he was presented with.

Canelo Alvarez has realized his dream of becoming the first-ever Mexican undisputed champion in the history of the sport. It is safe to say that the legend of Canelo Alvarez will keep on growing.

Recently retired boxing legend Manny Pacquiao congratulated Canelo over Twitter where he said:

"Congratulations to the pound for pound king, @canelo, on making boxing history as the first undisputed super middleweight champion ever. Plant put up a great fight but Canelo is just too good. Boxing is in great hands."

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant undercard results

The Canelo vs. Plant fight night proved to be a treat to watch. Of the four fights on the card, three ended with knockouts. Take a look at the results of the undercard:

Anthony Dirrell defeated Marcos Hernandez via KO (0:22 of Round 1)

Rey Vargas defeated Leonardo Baez via unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90, 100-90)

Elvis Rodriguez defeated Juan Pablo Romero via TKO (2:59 of Round 5)

Edited by Avinash Tewari