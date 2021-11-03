Caleb Plant doesn't believe he deserves P4P No.1 spot if he beats Canelo Alvarez, ranks Terence Crawford at the top

Caleb Plant said he wouldn't deserve the pound-for-pound No.1 spot even if he beats the current P4P king of boxing, Canelo Alvarez, on November 6.

'Sweethands', in an interview with The Schmo, placed Terence Crawford as the pound-for-pound best ahead of Canelo Alvarez. He said:

"I'll probably put Terence as the number one... No, [I wouldn't be the pound for pound best if I beat Canelo Alvarez], because I still have more to prove, but after [the victory] I should definitely be in the top ten."

Canelo Alvarez is currently boxing's biggest star attraction and is one step away from claiming all the titles in the 168-pound division.

Canelo's path to unifying the division goes through the undefeated Caleb Plant. Plant has held the IBF super middleweight title since 2019. The bout has all the makings of a barnburner and could prove to be an intriguing contest of contrasting styles.

Despite being ranked below Crawford by Plant, it's fair to say that Canelo Alvarez's career has been nothing short of phenomenal. The Mexican icon has faced some of the biggest names in the sport, including Miguel Cotto, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Gennady Golovkin and Sergey Kovalev.

Canelo Alvarez last fought Billy Joe Saunders for the WBO super middleweight belt. He won via RTD after Saunders refused to leave his corner for the ninth round.

Meanwhile, Caleb Plant defended his IBF super middleweight title against Caleb Truax in his last outing. Plant won a lopsided unanimous decision on the night.

Canelo Alvarez predicts late knockout finish over Caleb Plant on November 6

Speaking to Showtime Sports, Canelo Alvarez predicted that he will knock Caleb Plant out in the later rounds, specifically between the seventh and ninth.

Explaining the reasoning behind his prediction, Alvarez said:

"I have a strong mind, and I'm going to use that to my advantage. So at the end of the day, I'm gonna use my skills, my experience and that's it, win the fight... I think in my opinion, it's gonna be like 7-9 rounds."

