Gervonta Davis vs. Rolly Romero rebooked for May 28

Gervonta Davis is set for another defense of his WBA (Regular) Lightweight Championship. He's reportedly set to face Rolly Romero in May on Showtime pay-per-view.

This is the second time that the fight will be booked. Their first attempt came late last year and was set for December 5th in Los Angeles. However, the bout fell apart after Romero was accused of sexual assault by multiple different women.

Months later, it was announced that he wouldn't be charged after the claims of assault couldn't be substantiated. Now, it seems that the fight with 'Tank' will be re-booked following the WBA's ordering of the fight.

The fight booking was first reported by ESPN's Mike Coppinger. The fight will be a headlining bout on Showtime pay-per-view. However, other details such as location and venue have yet to be revealed.

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger Sources: Gervonta Davis and Rolly Romero have agreed to a deal for a lightweight fight on May 28 on Showtime PPV. The WBA ordered Tank-Romero in January, one month after they were slated to fight. ESPN story coming Sources: Gervonta Davis and Rolly Romero have agreed to a deal for a lightweight fight on May 28 on Showtime PPV. The WBA ordered Tank-Romero in January, one month after they were slated to fight. ESPN story coming

Gervonta Davis is coming off a win over Isaac Cruz in December

Gervonta Davis was originally set to face Rolly Romero in December. However, once he was pulled from the fight, PBC decided to book young prospect Isaac Cruz against 'Tank'.

Heading into the fight, the Mexican was expected to be a sacrificial lamb to the WBA Lightweight Champion. The 23-year-old was a massive underdog, mainly stemming from his lack of experience at the top level.

However, that night at the Staples Center, Cruz came to fight. Davis jumped out to an early lead, but broke his hand in the sixth round. Following that hand break, the Mexican began to gain a lot of momentum against the champion.

'Tank' did his best to fight off the oncoming swarm of punches, but was getting outworked and outboxed. Cruz didn't land many significant blows, but was much more active, mainly due to Davis having a hand injury. Somehow, the two power punchers made their way to the scorecards.

After 12 rounds, 'Tank' had seemingly done enough to win the bout via unanimous decision. The decision itself was quite controversial, as many thought the challenger had done enough to upset the champion. While many fans wanted a rematch, it was quickly squashed by Davis' promoter Floyd Mayweather post-fight.

Davis is now set to return against Rolly Romero in May.

Edited by C. Naik