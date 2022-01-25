Gervonta Davis set to defend WBA (Regular) Lightweight Championship against Rolando Romero 

The WBA have ordered their Lightweight (Regular) Champion Gervonta Davis to defend his title against Rolando 'Rolly' Romero. The boxing organization has given both camps 30 days, i.e. until 24th February, to reach an agreement over the fight.

A post made by WBA's official Twitter handle read:

"The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the lightweight world title fight between champion Gervonta Davis and mandatory challenger Rolando Romero."

"The pioneer body sent the formal communication to both teams of both fighters, who will have 30 days, which expires next February 24, to reach an agreement."

Interestingly, 'Tank' was supposed to fight Romero on December 5th 2021. However, 'Rolly' was forced to withdraw from the fight because of his ongoing sexual assault allegations and was replaced by Isaac Cruz.

Romero has since been cleared of all charges and the opportunity to fight Davis has come knocking on his doors once again. With the chance to fight 'Tank' for the lightweight title arising once more, it will be interesting to see how the 26 year-old does against Davis.

Gervonta Davis' hype has fallen since facing Isaac Cruz

Ever since fighting Isaac Cruz back in December 2021, many question marks have been raised over the hype surrounding Davis.

Walking into the fight, it was assumed that 'Tank' would be too much for Cruz and would eventually walk away with his 25th knockout victory. However, that wasn't the case at all. Instead, it looked like 'Pitbull' might have done enough to even walk away with a win himself.

'Pitbull' gave Gervonta Davis the fight of his life and brought the fight to the champion. It looked like Isaac Cruz was the aggressor for the majority of the fight. His fight against Cruz was only the second time that 'Tank' has heard the final bell in his pro-boxing career.

Davis ended up walking away with a controversial unanimous decision win over Isaac Cruz. He now has the opportunity to make amends from his last fight. Davis will most likely look to make a statement against Rolando Romero when the two square off inside the squared circle.

Edited by John Cunningham