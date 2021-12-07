"Cruz WON that fight" - After Gervonta Davis' tough win against Isaac Cruz, some question if 'Tank' deserves title fight against George Kambosos Jr.

Gervonta Davis took on Isaac Cruz this past weekend in an enthralling matchup that lasted all 12 rounds. Going into the fight, many predicted that Davis would be too much for Cruz. The consensus was that 'Tank' would be able to get his 25th knockout victory.

However, that was not the case.

Isaac Cruz was able to evade Gervonta Davis' heavy hands and bring the fight to the champion. Even though 'Tank' walked away with a victory, the hype seems to have fallen since it wasn't as much of a dominating performance as expected going into the fight.

The fight was pretty close and some even felt like Isaac Cruz had won the bout. He was clearly the aggressor for the majority of the 12 rounds and former pro-boxer Sergio Mora took to Twitter to share his view on the judges' decision. The former WBC light middleweight boxer tweeted:

"6-5 Cruz. I haven't had Tank ahead in this entire fight! #TankCruz"

"Cruz WON this [Davis vs. Cruz] fight"

Sergio Mora @TheLatinSnake_ Cruz WON this fight. Cruz WON this fight.

Sergio Mora seems certain that Isaac Cruz should have won against Gervonta Davis. Cruz was able to take Davis into deep waters, which is somewhat uncharted territory for 'Tank' having heard the final bell just once before in his pro-boxing career.

What is next for Gervonta Davis?

Gervonta Davis' performance against Isaac Cruz has raised question marks over his chances of facing George Kambosos Jr. for the lightweight championship. It looks unlikely that Kambosos Jr. will take on Davis as things stand right now.

George Kambosos Jr. has been tipped to take on Devin Haney next in Australia. Devin Haney defeated Joseph Diaz this past weekend and after the fight, him and his promoter Eddie Hearn made it known that they were targeting the Kambosos Jr. fight next.

[📽️ Devin Haney makes it clear that if he fights George Kambosos Jr next, he wants nothing to do with the WBC 'franchise' title…[📽️ @MatchroomBoxing Devin Haney makes it clear that if he fights George Kambosos Jr next, he wants nothing to do with the WBC 'franchise' title…[📽️ @MatchroomBoxing] https://t.co/9TMLhKoNHS

However, nothing is certain as of yet. If Gervonta Davis is able to bring more money to the table, we might just see him take on Kambosos Jr. next.

