Javier Fortuna's manager confirms they are in talks to fight Ryan Garcia

In a quick interview with EsNews, it was confirmed a fight between Ryan Garcia and Javier Fortuna is possible.

Sampson Lewkowicz, Fortuna's manager, stated that if he is called by Garcia's team:

"We can talk."

As mentioned by EsNews, Javier Fortuna is a former champion and is known for his big punches. The former WBA Super Featherweight Champion nicknamed 'El Abejon' holds a record of 36-3, with 1 draw and 2 no contests. 25 of his wins have come by KO.

'King' Ryan Garcia is known for his speed and knockout power, and holds a record of 22-0, with 18 KOs.

Lewkowicz stated he liked the idea of that fight and thought it would be a good showing for the fans.

Ryan is scheduled to have a match with Isaac Cruz. If that should not happen, Javier Fortuna stated he would be willing to fight whenever and wherever Garcia wants.

Ryan Garcia's next fight

A match between Javier Fortuna and 'KingRy' might need to be put on the backburner for the moment. The WBC recently announced a title eliminator bout between Isaac Cruz and Ryan Garcia.

Last week, the WBC announced there would be a mandatory elimination bout between Cruz and Garcia and the winner would then get to challenge the WBC Lightweight Champion for the belt. Currently, that person is Devin Haney, but it could potentially change to George Kambosos as the two prepare for a unification title match on June 5.

Prior to the WBC announcement, there was some back and forth between Cruz and Garcia. It was stated by Cruz's manager that they weren't interested in a fight with Garcia despite all the hype that had been building around their potential matchup.

This caused a strong retaliation from Garcia, who posted a video to his Instagram story ripping into Cruz for ducking a fight with him.

Now that it seems like there has been a mandated fight, it will be difficult for Cruz to get out of meeting Garcia in the ring.

