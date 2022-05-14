Watch: Ryan Garcia reacts to Isaac Cruz potentially ducking a fight against him

In a video posted to Ryan Garcia's Instagram story, he lets loose his thoughts on Isaac Cruz potentially denying a fight with him.

It was stated by Isaac Cruz's manager that, at the moment, he and his team are not interested in a fight with Garcia. Up until now, it has been a highly anticipated matchup between the two, but it seems like fight fans may not get to see them meet in the ring.

In his story, Ryan said:

"I'm trying. I've done everything I can. He's worried about losing his little momentum he's got going on. From losing to Gervonta Davis and beating a 45-year-old guy in Gamboa. The hell are you trying to protect? I'm just trying to give the fans what they want to see."

Garcia went on to state that if the fight doesn't happen, he has no choice but to move on and keep fighting, but ended his reaction video by stating:

"Dude's a straight b*tch."

'King' Ryan Garcia, who is known for his fast hands and feet, holds an undefeated record of 22-0, with 18 of those by knockout. He fights in both the super featherweight and lightweight divisions.

He has had bouts against notable names like Romero Duno, Francisco Fonseca, Luke Campbell, and Emmanuel Tagoe. Should he win a fight with Cruz, it would signify his first shot at a title.

Watch the full video here:

What's next for Ryan Garcia?

Ryan Garcia still has plans to fight on July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles even if it is not with Isaac Cruz, as per his posts on Instagram.

In a letter obtained by ESPN, the WBC ordered a lightweight title eliminator bout between Garcia and Cruz, which means the likelihood of a fight between them happening is very high.

If, for some reason, the two promotions, i.e., Gold Boy Promotions (Garcia) and Premier Boxing Champions (Cruz), cannot agree on terms for a fight, then a purse bid would be held on June 14.

The winner of the Isaac Cruz and Ryan Garcia match would then get a shot at the champion holding the WBC 135-pound title. Currently, that is Devin Haney, but things could change on June 4 when he meets George Kambosos in the ring.

Ryan posted the below photo to Instagram, discussing his very likely matchup:

Edited by Allan Mathew