WBC orders lightweight title eliminator between Ryan Garcia and Isaac Cruz

The WBC has ordered Ryan Garcia and Isaac Cruz to face off in a lightweight title eliminator later this year.

Over the last few months, both men have been in discussions over a fight. Despite there being talks of a spring showdown, they instead ended up facing different foes.

While Garcia picked up a big unanimous decision victory over Emmanuel Tagoe, Cruz knocked out Yuiorkis Gamboa a week later.

Once again, the two were reported to be in talks for a fight after they both picked up victories. It seems that the WBC has decided to make a decision for them in regards to a possible bout. The sancitioning body has now ordered a fight between the two lightweights.

Furthermore, the bout between Garcia and Cruz will seemingly have some stakes involved. As first reported by ESPN's Mike Coppinger, the winner of the fight will receive a title shot against WBC Lightweight Champion Devin Haney next.

As of now, the Brit is set to face off against George Kambosos Jr. next month. If all goes according to plan, the WBC will have a huge championship bout between the winners of the lightweight clashes later this year.

See Mike Coppinger's post about Ryan Garcia vs. Isaac Cruz below:

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger The WBC has ordered a lightweight title eliminator between Ryan Garcia and Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, per a letter obtained by ESPN. If no deal struck, purse bid on June 14. Title held by Devin Haney, who meets George Kambosos for undisputed championship on June 5. Story coming The WBC has ordered a lightweight title eliminator between Ryan Garcia and Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, per a letter obtained by ESPN. If no deal struck, purse bid on June 14. Title held by Devin Haney, who meets George Kambosos for undisputed championship on June 5. Story coming

Manny Pacquiao Jr. predicts Ryan Garcia vs. Isaac Cruz

The fight between Ryan Garcia and Isaac Cruz has already gotten some thoughts from many fighters. One such prediction came from Manny Pacquiao Jr.

The son of 'PacMan' is currently training to follow in his father's footsteps. Pacquiao Jr. made his amateur debut earlier this year, picking up a decision victory to move to 1-0. The prospect is also set to make his second ring walk later this year.

The expectation is that the oddsmakers will likely favor 'KingRy' in a possible fight with Cruz. However, it's safe to say that Pacquiao Jr. doesn't view it the same way. In an interview with FightHype, the 21-year-old said:

"If Ryan doesn't find a way to slow him down, I think Isaac is going to get him, for sure... Ryan is longer and he's taller, and has the long jab. I think he needs to use his feet more against Isaac because that guy likes being right there. Ryan has to pop that jab and move around more."

See Manny Pacquiao Jr.'s interview with FightHype below:

