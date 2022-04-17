"He's delusional" - Ryan Garcia responds to Isaac Cruz calling him out 

Ryan Garcia claims that he understands why Isaac Cruz called him out following the latter's recent victory.

In his latest outing, Cruz took on and dominated Yuriorkis Gamboa, the former Unified Featherweight Champion. He dropped the former titleholder four times before stopping him in the fifth round. Following his dominant performance, he called out Garcia.

'KingRy' responded on Twitter:

"I absolutely understand he wants to continue his momentum and build his career, but if he thinks I need him, he’s delusional or his team, I’ve made great money and Im extremely happy, this is what a lot of fans wanted!"

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia I absolutely understand he wants to continue his momentum and build his career, but if he thinks I need him, he’s delusional or his team, I’ve made great money and Im extremely happy, this is what a lot of fans wanted! I absolutely understand he wants to continue his momentum and build his career, but if he thinks I need him, he’s delusional or his team, I’ve made great money and Im extremely happy, this is what a lot of fans wanted!

Garcia believes Cruz needs the fight more than he does. 'KingRy' himself is fresh off a win against a former world champion in Emmanuel Tagoe, who took him the distance for the first time in his career. The 23-year-old was seemingly angered when some fans claimed that he needed the Cruz fight more than 'Pitbull' did, which likely prompted him to post the above tweet.

A potential fight between the duo would see Garcia go up against his toughest opponent to date, seeing how Cruz fought against Gervonta Davis. It will be a challenging test for both the fighters and a great fight to make for the division.

"Let's not dance, let's fight" - Isaac Cruz wants Ryan Garcia fight as soon as possible

Isaac Cruz name-dropped Ryan Garcia following his recent victory over Yuriorkis Gamboa, calling for a showdown between the two lightweights. He told the media at the post-fight press conference:

"Well they said that I needed to win this fight, I won this fight. Now Oscar De La Hoya, Ryan Garcia, come on down and negotiate with us let's make this fight happen. But not on social media, let's negotiate, and let's not dance, let's fight."

Although Cruz is eyeing a bout with Garcia, he also left the door open for a potential fight with Vasyl Lomachenko. However, the Ukrainian is still fighting for his country against the Russia invasion and it does not look like he will be fighting anytime soon. Hence, Garcia vs. Cruz seems to be the only logical option.

Watch Isaac Cruz at the post-fight presser below:

Edited by C. Naik