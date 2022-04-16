Issac Cruz says he could have beaten Gervonta Davis with a full camp preparation ahead of 'Tank' vs 'Rolly'

Isaac Cruz believes he could have won against Gervonta Davis if he had a full camp to prepare for 'Tank'. Cruz and Davis fought back in December in a highly competitive contest where the American claimed a 12-round unanimous decision victory.

Gervonta Davis is scheduled to fight Rolando Romero next on May 28 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The man from Baltimore will defend his WBA 'regular' Lightweight Championship and attempt to put a dent in Romero's undefeated record. Romero and Davis were meant to fight back in December but 'Rolly' had a sexual assault allegation.

Watch the second press conference between Davis and Romero:

Here's what Cruz said in an interview with Fight Hype:

"Definitley, with more time and preparation because he's a southpaw and we would have come up with a much better plan."

Isaac Cruz on Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero

Isaac Cruz continued by giving his opinion on who will win the bout between 'Tank' and 'Rolly'. 'Pitbull' believes whoever is better prepared will emerge victorious and would like to fight the winner. He said:

"That one is coming better prepared than both of them."

Watch Cruz's full interview with Fight Hype:

Davis is more experienced than Romero with 26 fights and 24 knockouts in his career. Tank is also widely considered one of the most promising boxing talents and has already shared the ring with former world champions such as Yuriorkis Gamboa and Leo Santa Cruz.

Meanwhile, Romero is still a relatively unknown fighter with only 14 fights on his resume and a limited amateur career. However, 'Rolly' possesses an awkward style and strong punching power that has the potential to cause 'Tank' problems.

Cruz returns to the ring tonight against Gamboa in Arlington. A win for the Mexican would place him back among the top lightweights in the world and lead to a lucrative fight in the summer or late 2022.

At 23 years of age, Cruz is a young fighter and it is plausible that he could become a world champion in the future. There is also the possibilty that he might rematch Davis as several boxing experts believed his fight with 'Tank' was very close and could have gone either way.

