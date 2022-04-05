"Tank gon' knock him out"- Errol Spence Jr. gives his prediction for Rolando Romero vs. Gervonta Davis

Errol Spence Jr. has predicted the winner of the upcoming bout between Rolando Romero and Gervonta Davis.

'Tank' is set to defend his WBA (regular) Lightweight Championship against 14-0 fighter Rolando Romero on May 28, 2022. Despite the 27-year-old showing a lot of loopholes in his last fight against Isaac Cruz, which can be exploited by 'Rolly', he walks into the fight as a massive favorite.

Gervonta Davis is backed by many to get a knockout against Rolando Romero, including Errol Spence Jr. During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, the unified welterweight champion offered his take on Davis vs. Romero. 'The Truth' has seemingly suggested that Davis' power will be too much for 'Rolly' to handle.

"I think Tank gon' knock him out."

Watch Spence Jr.'s interview with Fight Hub TV below:

Errol Spence Jr. does not regret missing Manny Pacquiao fight

Errol Spence Jr. has revealed that he has zero regrets about missing out on the opportunity to fight Manny Pacquiao.

Spence Jr. was scheduled to take on 'PacMan' in August last year. However, weeks before the bout, the Unified Welterweight Champion was forced out of the fight because of an eye injury. He was eventually replaced by his upcoming opponent Yordenis Ugas, who ended up beating Pacquiao.

Despite missing out on what could've been the greatest night of his career, Spence Jr. has suggested that he has no regrets about having to pull out. During a recent media appearance, 'The Truth' discussed the lost opportunity to fight Pacquiao and suggested that "everything happens for a reason."

"I don’t regret it at all. Everything happens for a reason. If I would’ve fought him, I probably would have been blind in my eye and lost my career. Everything happens for a reason. I just got to take the punches and roll with it.”

Watch Spence Jr.'s media appearance below:

Spence Jr. is set to mark his return later this month against Yordenis Ugas. It will be interesting to see whether 'The Truth' will be able to successfully extend his undefeated record.

Edited by C. Naik