Who is Yordenis Ugas, Manny Pacquiao's latest opponent after Errol Spence Jr. was forced to withdraw?

Yordenis Ugas is a welterweight boxer of Cuban descent. The 35-year-old is the current WBA (Super) welterweight titleholder and bears a professional boxing record of 26 wins (12 by KO) and four losses.

Ugas is slated to fight Filipino boxing phenom Manny Pacquiao next. '54 Milagros' will replace welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr., who has been forced to withdraw from the bout due to a retinal tear. Ugas addressed his last-minute appointment to fight 'Pac-Man' in an Instagram post:

"I'm sure you're going to come back from this injury too. I have the biggest fight and the most dream of any fighter who steps into a gym," wrote Yordenis Ugas.

A former Olympic Bronze medalist (2008), Yordenis Ugas became the WBA (Regular) welterweight champion in September 2020. He dominated Abel Ramos and pocketed a split decision win. Four months later, in January 2021, Ugas was elevated to WBA 'Super' champion status. Manny Pacquiao, the former 'Super' welterweight champion, was stripped of his title due to inactivity.

Ugas expressed his exhilaration at being instated as the new 'Super' welterweight champion via Instagram:

"Thanks to the WBA for elevating me to Super Champion and doing the best for the sport. Manny Pacquiao is a legend and he will always be a champion, but you cannot, according to your story, hijack a championship," wrote Yordenis Ugas.

Manny Pacquiao comments on Yordenis Ugas replacing Errol Spence Jr.

Billed as "The Generational Showdown," Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr. was scheduled to go down on August 21. However, as reported earlier, Spence Jr. sustained a retinal tear due to which he is out of the fight.

Manny Pacquiao commented on the WBA roping in Yordenis Ugas as a replacement for Errol Spence Jr. in a recent interview with FightHype.com. The 42-year-old claims to have altered his training regimen according to Yordenis' fighting style.

"I pray for his fast recovery from his eye operation. You know, most important thing is health. That's the first concern. Good, I mean, we cannot underestimate Ugas. Ugas also has experience in boxing so we have to make sure that we in 100 percent condition. We will adjust our training," said Manny Pacquiao.

