What is Yordenis Ugas' boxing record?

Yordenis Ugas has a boxing record of 26 wins and four losses in his professional boxing career.

He is a Cuban boxer who has held the WBA championship title since January 2021. He also previously held the WBA (Regular) title from 2020 until being elevated to Super champion. He challenged Shawn Porter for the WBC welterweight title in 2019 but fell short as he lost via split decision.

'54 Milagros' is scheduled to fight former eight-division world champion Manny 'Pacman' Pacquiao. The Cuban boxer will undoubtedly face the biggest test of his career as he steps in on short notice to face the Filipino senator, who's regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time. The step-in came after Pacquiao's initial opponent Errol Spence Jr. suffered an eye injury.

A former Olympian, Yordenis Ugas won a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics and a gold medal at the 2005 world championships. He is currently ranked as the world's fifth-best active welterweight by the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board and seventh by The Ring magazine.

Yordenis Ugas is on a four-fight win streak going into the bout with Manny Pacquiao. He has notable wins against elite boxers like Shawn Porter, Mike Dallas and Omar Figuerao Jr.

Ugas will now look to seize the opportunity previously held by Spence Jr. to step in with one of boxing's all-time greats and look to add Pacquiao's name to his resume.

The ones who made fun of me when Pacquiao came back and got into a fight with Spence.I also want to gift you a good fight. I am a humble and hardworking fighter, I came and came only 5 years ago I was 15-3.Thanks to all who support me and have trusted me. Thankful🙏🏾 #PacquiaoUgas — Yordenis Ugas (@YordenisUgas) August 11, 2021

Yordenis Ugas wished Errol Spence Jr. well for his eye injury

Yordenis Ugas was quick to hop on social media when he heartily wished Errol Spence Jr. a speedy recovery leading up to the retina-tear injury that caused him to withdraw from the fight on August 21.

Via a post on Instagram, the 35-year old paid his respects to the undefeated American, saying:

"Before I talk about my next fight, I want to pay a word of respect to Spence. It has been 4 years of rivalry and finally this year we were going to fight. Pacquiao came back and ruined the fight, but he was happy for you, because I'm sure you were going to win and take the name of a great legend."

Edited by Utathya Ghosh