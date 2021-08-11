Manny Pacquiao talks about Errol Spence Jr.'s withdrawal and adjusting for his new opponent

Manny Pacquiao will be returning to the squared circle this month, albeit with a slight change in plans. 'Pacman' was set to face undefeated welterweight phenom, the young and aggressive Errol Spence Jr. However, with Spence out of the picture, Pacquiao will now fight crafty veteran Yordenis Ugas.

The boxing community has been set abuzz by news of Errol Spence’s eye injury, a torn retina in his left eye. Spence had no option but to withdraw from his August 21st, 2021 fight against Manny Pacquiao. It was subsequently announced that Pacquiao would face Yordenis Ugas instead.

Errol Spence Jr. revealed his injury in a heartfelt post on social media:

FightHype caught up with Manny Pacquiao during a brief signing session and asked the combat sports legend a few questions. Pacquiao was first asked whether he had a message for Errol Spence Jr., he responded:

“I pray for his fast recovery – His operation; eye operation. So, you know, most important thing is his health. That’s the first concern.”

I pray for a full and complete recovery for @ErrolSpenceJr. — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) August 10, 2021

Additionally, in regards to Yordenis Ugas being the replacement fighter, Manny Pacquiao said:

“Good, I mean. We cannot underestimate Ugas. Ugas also has experience in boxing. So, we have to make sure that we are a hundred percent conditioned.”

Furthermore, Manny Pacquiao was also asked how he’ll approach training now that he has to prepare for a different opponent. He asserted:

"We adjust. We adjust our training camp."

Watch the interaction with Manny Pacquiao below:

With Errol Spence Jr. out, Manny Pacquiao shifts his focus to Yordenis Ugas

Yordenis Ugas (right) is best-known for his razor-thin split decision loss to Shawn Porter (left)

Manny Pacquiao was set to challenge Errol Spence Jr. for the WBC and IBF welterweight titles. The matchup was expected to headline the fight card on August 21st, 2021, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Meanwhile, Yordenis Ugas was scheduled to defend his WBA (Super) welterweight title against Fabian Maidana in the card's co-main event.

As mentioned before, with Spence pulling out of the event due to an eye injury, Pacquiao will now fight Ugas for the WBA (Super) welterweight title in the main event.

Errol Spence Jr. has a torn retina in his left eye and has withdrawn from his Aug. 21 welterweight title fight with Manny Pacquiao, PBC announced.



Pacquiao will now fight Yordenis Ugas for the WBA welterweight title. (via @MikeCoppinger) pic.twitter.com/hK6JW9wVtt — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) August 10, 2021

