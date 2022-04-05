"Everything happens for a reason" - Errol Spence Jr. has zero regrets about missing Manny Pacquiao fight

Errol Spence Jr. seemingly has zero regrets about pulling out of his fight with Manny Pacquiao last year.

'The Truth' was set to square off against 'PacMan' last August. Spence Jr. headed into the bout as the WBC and IBF Welterweight Champion, while Pacquiao was coming off a tremendous victory over Keith Thurman the year prior.

However, weeks before the bout, Spence Jr. was forced out of the fight due to an eye injury. Instead of the 32-year-old getting the chance to send Pacquiao into retirement, Yordenis Ugas instead had the opportunity. The Cuban came in on short notice and defeated the legend in his last professional boxing contest.

Despite missing out on such a big bout, Spence Jr. seemingly has no regrets about pulling out. In a recent public workout and media scrum for his upcoming bout with the aforementioned Ugas, he discussed the Pacquiao fight cancelation.

“I don’t regret it at all. Everything happens for a reason. If I would’ve fought him, I probably would have been blind in my eye and lost my career. Everything happens for a reason. I just got to take the punches and roll with it.”

Watch Errol Spence Jr's public workout and scrum below:

Errol Spence Jr. recalls car crash that nearly ended his career

The fact that Errol Spence Jr. is still fighting, let alone being one of the best boxers on the planet, is nothing short of a miracle. The Welterweight Champion's career nearly ended in a car crash in 2019.

Just weeks after 'The Truth's victory over Shawn Porter in September 2019, his career nearly came to an end. While driving in Dallas, Texas, Spence Jr. hit a median and his car flipped multiple times as a result. While the car was flipping, the boxer launched out of his vehicle.

Seemingly against all odds, Spence Jr. didn't sustain any terrible injuries besides minor facial laserations. During an episode of SHOWTIME: ALL ACCESS, he discussed his car crash. He said:

"I don't remember the night of the crash or three weeks after the crash. It was like blank. It took me like probably couple months to watch it. It definitely put a lot of things in perspective. When it's your time, it's your time, you know? I'm still here."

Check out the episode below:

Errol Spence Jr. is now set to return to the ring later this month against Yordenis Ugas. While he is coming off an eye injury sustained in the lead-up to his bout with Pacquiao, it seems that nothing will keep the Welterweight Champion down.

