"He will become world champion" - Oscar De La Hoya reveals Ryan Garcia's future plans 

Oscar De La Hoya recently spoke about Ryan Garcia's plans for the future. The Golden Boy Promotions CEO and Chairman has been working with Garcia for a long time to help 'KingRy' make big fights.

In a recent interview with Behind The Gloves, De La Hoya spoke about Garcia potentially moving up in weight:

"I mean, look, the possibilities are endless with Ryan and that's the position he's in. Like, everybody wants to fight him, and rightfully so. Ryan Garcia wants to fight everybody as well, it's just a matter of making the right fights happen and so what's right for his career, what's right for his legacy. There's a plan in place and this year, guarantee, he will become world champion."

Take a look at the full interview below:

'The Golden Boy' also spoke about why Ryan Garcia's next fight is at a catchweight of 139 pounds.

Technically, Ryan Garcia is currently fighting in the 135-pound lightweight division. However, his next fight against Emmanuel Tagoe is set to be a catchweight that is just one pound shy of the super-lightweight division.

De La Hoya explained that it is not because Garcia can not make weight. In fact, it's because 'KingRy' has been out of the ring for a long time and feels much more natural at the catchweight right now.

Holly Sonders reveals the unique tattoo she got of Oscar De La Hoya

TV host Holly Sonders was all over the news last year when news of her dating Oscar De La Hoya was made public.

De La Hoya's fans could not stop talking about the new couple and have supported them ever since. In a recent interview with ES News, Sonders revealed a tattoo on her back of the boxing great.

"So I wanted to give Oscar something. We had been together for five months I think, at that point, and I just wanted to give him something that nobody else had ever given him. Cause what do you give him? So it was just something permanent that I could give him."

Take a look at the interview below:

Sonders got a black and white tattoo of a special moment between De La Hoya and his mother. The art depicts a photo of 'The Golden Boy' waving to his mother after competing in the Olympics.

Check out the unique ink below:

