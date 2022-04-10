×
Ryan Garcia secures a dominant victory over Emmanuel Tagoe

Ryan Garcia beats Emmanuel Tagoe
Ryan Garcia beats Emmanuel Tagoe
Shivam Khatwani
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 10, 2022 01:58 PM IST
Ryan Garcia marked his return to the boxing ring after a hiatus of more than a year with a dominant victory over Emmanuel Tagoe. While a fair share of ring rust was expected, it was believed that 'KingRy' would easily secure his 19th KO victory against Tagoe, but that wasn't the case.

𝐅𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 🤩#GarciaTagoe https://t.co/q6l5E4XV42

The fight started off exactly as expected as Garcia constantly put pressure on the Ghanaian in an attempt to secure an early finish. The 23-year-old even came close to finishing Tagoe in the second round as he secured a late knockdown. However, he failed to stop him.

Ryan Garcia scores the first knockdown 💥#GarciaTagoe https://t.co/oRGJBbdmzC

As the fight went on, it became very obvious that Tagoe was just looking to survive more than anything. He failed to showcase any offensive threat and was seemingly on the backfoot for the majority of the fight.

Ryan Garcia lands a HUGE shot, but Tagoe refuses to go down 😯#GarciaTagoe https://t.co/3VeAHJJn9r

Despite 'KingRy' failing to secure a knockout, he was able to dominate Emmanuel Tagoe for the course of 12 rounds and ended up securing a unanimous decision victory (118-109, 119-108 and 119-108).

Ryan Garcia opens up about fighting Gervonta Davis

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the potential fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis over the years. However, the two have failed to come to terms up until now and it looks like we might have to wait a little longer to see these two cross paths inside the ring.

During the post-fight interview, 'KingRy' was asked to comment on the possibility of fighting Davis next. Garcia refused to call out anybody and suggested that the decision solely lies in the hands of his team.

"You know, in the past, I'm always with the callouts but I've grown and matured and I'm going to let my team handle it. I'mma let all my coaches and everybody and when its on its on but as of right now, I'm gonna trust my team and we're gonna move forward."

Watch the post-fight interview below:

"When we fight, we fight" 🗣#GarciaTagoe https://t.co/RvGG5A4paT
With Ryan Garcia refusing to call out anybody just yet, it will be interesting to see what lies ahead in his career.

Edited by C. Naik
