"Inspired me a lot" - Emmanuel Tagoe says George Kambosos' win over Teofimo Lopez inspired him to go up against Ryan Garcia

Emmanuel Tagoe has suggested that the decision to go up against Ryan Garcia was inspired by George Kambosos Jr.'s shock win over Teofimo Lopez.

Emmanuel Tagoe is set to face 'KingRy' in less than two days' time, marking the biggest fight of his career. Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, Tagoe opened up on the motivation behind opting to fight Garcia.

During a recent appearance on the DAZN Boxing Show, the Ghanaian claimed that George Kambosos vs. Teofimo Lopez fight motivated him to take on the 23-year-old. He said:

"To prove myself, to everyone. I know George and Teofimo fight, it inspired me a lot and motivate me."

Watch the DAZN Boxing Show below:

Despite Ryan Garcia walking into the fight as a massive favorite, Emmanuel Tagoe will be looking to cause a major upset come fight night. It will be interesting to see if 'KingRy' manages to make light work of Tagoe, as suggested by many, or if the latter ends up shocking the world come fight night.

Ryan Garcia claims he his not looking past Emmanuel Tagoe

'KingRy' will be returning to the boxing ring after a hiatus of more than a year when he takes on Emmanuel Tagoe this weekend. Despite walking into the fight as a massive favorite, Garcia has suggested that he respects the challenge that Tagoe presents and is not looking past the Ghanian at all.

Ryan Garcia shared his thoughts on his upcoming bout during a press conference and said:

"I have a great opportunity, you know, Tagoe is a legitimate contender. I have nothing but respect for him. He has a big opportunity himself here, you know, he's been looking for a tough fight, he's been looking for one of the fights that could either make or break him and I'm looking forward to a dog fight, I mean if it so happens to be one. So I'm definitely not looking past him, whether or not people think he's a good contender or not, I respect him."

Watch the full press conference below:

Edited by David Andrew