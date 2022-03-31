"Be loyal to Floyd" - Devin Haney reacts to Gervonta Davis leaving Floyd Mayweather

Devin Haney has shared his thoughts on Gervonta Davis leaving Mayweather Promotions. Earlier this week, 'Tank' hinted that he will become a free agent very soon. He is currently signed to Mayweather Promotions but his contract expires soon.

In an interview with FightHype.com, 'The Dream' gave his thoughts on the whole situation:

"I mean it don't matter, if you don't want to make the big fights happen, you might as well stay with the promoter that you with now. If you don't care to go and make the big fights happen, what the point of even leaving your situation? Might as well stay there and be loyal to Floyd, if that's the case."

Take a look at the video:

Davis is currently set to fight the Unified Lightweight Champion George Kambosos Jr. This will be Haney's biggest fight so far and he will be putting his WBC Lightweight title on the line when he takes on 'Ferocious'. Davis, on the other hand, is taking on Rolando Romero.

MIGHTYMax @MIGHTYMaxBOXING Gervonta Davis Vs. Devin Haney 2022- Who Wins and How? Gervonta Davis Vs. Devin Haney 2022- Who Wins and How? https://t.co/6kRUL52dH4

Davis was set to fight 'Rolly' Romero last year. However, Romero had to pull out of the fight due to legal issues. Haney has called 'Tank' out a number of times and has looked to fight him. However, 'Tank' always dismisses Haney's call outs, calling him an easy fight.

Devin Haney compares himself to 'Pretty Boy Floyd' and says Kambosos does not respect him

Devin Haney believes that he is in the 'Pretty Boy Floyd' stage of his career. In an interview with FightHype.com, he spoke about how this is just the beginning for him and he wants his name etched in the history books:

"You know can not be, the Money May without, you know, going through the Pretty Boy stage. When you know he was not getting the money that he thought he was worth and that's where I'm at right now you know. George Kambosos and his team don't believe that I'm worth, you know, that. Which is fine, when I get the belts, I can write my own cheques."

Take a look at the video:

Devin Haney has had to do a lot to secure his fight against George Kambosos Jr. The American even had to sign a deal with ESPN and Lou DiBella. It will be interesting to see the final contract for the fight.

