"I agreed to everything they wanted" - Devin Haney discusses deal to fight George Kambosos Jr.

Devin Haney has claimed that he has agreed to all of George Kambosos Jr. and his team's demands to make the bout happen. Haney and Kambosos are scheduled to fight on June 5 for the Undisputed Lightweight Championship in Melbourne, Australia:

"I agreed to everything they wanted, we didn't get nothing our way but we didn't do no arguing. If I've got to go over there on another network with another promoter to make the fight happen, so be it. If I gotta rematch you twice in Australia, so be it. I just wanted the belt, I want my name to be in the history books forever".

'The Dream' continued by stating that he is getting much less money than he should for this fight. However, he is confident that he will be rewarded in the future from a financial perspective as well as boosting his boxing resume:

"I'm taking a lot less money than I should for this fight, but it's about my name being in the history books and my name being remembered and the money will come. Everybody can't be the 'Money' man without going through the 'Pretty Boy' stage. When I get the belts, then I can write my own cheques".

Watch Devin Haney's full interview with Fight Hype:

Will Devin Haney's gamble pay off?

Whether Devin Haney wins or loses against George Kambosos Jr., he must carry on fighting on ESPN. 'The Dream' has signed a multi-fight co-promotional deal with Top Rank and Lou DiBella. Therefore, for the foreseeable future, he has left long-term promoter Eddie Hearn.

Here is a video of Hearn's opinion on Haney leaving Matchroom Boxing:

Haney is taking a huge risk by agreeing to this bout with Kambosos Jr. as the Australian has a big advantage by fighting in his home country, potentially twice in a row. It remains to be seen if the man from San Francisco can produce two spectacular performances to become undisputed.

Regardless, it is plausible that these bouts against Kambosos Jr. could be Haney's last at 135 lbs. 'The Dream' has previously stated that he struggles to make the weight and eventually wants to move up to 154 lbs.

Edited by John Cunningham