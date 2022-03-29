"Can't miss an opportunity" - Eddie Hearn reacts to Devin Haney signing for Lou DiBella and Bob Arum

Eddie Hearn has spoken out about a potential deal that could see Devin Haney sign with Lou DiBella and Bob Arum so he can fight George Kambosos Jr.

The WBC Lightweight Champion will have to possibly split from Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing just so he can secure his fight against Kambosos Jr. In an interview on the DAZN Boxing Show, Hearn spoke about the split:

"His plan is to go and get those belts and then come back… I want Devin to become undisputed. Devin's a very loyal kid, but you can't miss an opportunity like this."

The Matchroom Boxing chairman seems very confident that the American will return to him following his fight against Kambosos Jr. If Haney does end up winning, he will have to fight the Australian again as the rematch clause was a part of the contract.

Vasyl Lomachenko was initially slated to take on Kambosos Jr. However, the Ukrainian opted to enlist in his country's military following the recent Russian invasion. This opened the door for Haney and after months of speculation, the fight is finally on.

Fans will finally get to see Kambosos Jr. defend his belt for the first time when he takes on Haney. For 'The Dream', this fight will be one of the toughest challenges of his career with the biggest reward. The winner of the fight will be crowned the Undisputed Lightweight Champion of the world.

Devin Haney believes he is one of the best boxers of all time

Devin Haney believes that by the end of his career, people will put his name among the greats of the sport. At the age of just 23, Haney has managed to accomplish things that boxers have not been able to achieve in their entire career.

Haney recently tweeted:

"My name will be mentioned with the greats when it’s all said & done…"

It remains to be seen how things will play out in the lightweight division.

