"He'll see something different" - Devin Haney on why he will beat George Kambosos Jr. 

Devin Haney seems pretty confident that he will be able to beat George Kambosos Jr.

'The Dream' is currently working on getting a fight finalized with 'Ferocious' for the title of Undisputed Lightweight Champion. Here's what he had to say about fighting George Kambosos Jr. in an interview with iFL TV:

"I got so many different styles, it's just whatever style I bring out on that night. But obviously my speed is number one, my ring IQ. It's just gonna be something totally different than what he's used to. Which, I take my hat off to him, he's a great fighter, but he'll see something different when he get in the ring with me."

Take a look at the interview:

Haney was in a two-horse race to secure a fight against the newly crowned Unified Lightweight Champion, George Kambosos Jr. However, Vasyl Lomachenko's future is currently uncertain since he has joined the Ukrainian forces defending the country from Russia. Haney is now the sole top challenger for Kambosos' belts. 'Ferocious' wants the fight to take place in Australia, and has not finalized any fight yet.

Devin Haney @Realdevinhaney I love my flaws they make me… ME I love my flaws they make me… ME

It will be interesting to see if Haney and Kambosos can work up a deal after all the back and forth on Twitter. Kambosos claims Haney is not accepting the offer, whereas Haney claims he never got any offer.

Devin Haney and Eddie Hearn reveal George Kambosos Jr. deal details

Devin Haney and Eddie Hearn spoke to Fino Boxing in an interview about the details of the deal with George Kambosos Jr.

Here's what Haney had to say:

"Everything that they demanded, we accepted, we said we we'll go there. Whatever they said they wanted we said we would do, and now it's on them."

Eddie Hearn then chimed in and said:

"They're low-balling us but Devin says he's gonna sell two chains and he's gonna be fine."

Take a look at the interview:

'The Dream' is looking to become the Undisputed Lightweight Champion of the world, however, a tenacious Australian fighter stands in his way. It will be interesting to see how a match-up between the two works out.

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Devin Haney has what it takes to beat George Kambosos Jr.? Yes No 0 votes so far