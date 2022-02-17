"I’ll take the same offer!"- Devin Haney agrees to take the same offer as Lomachenko to fight George Kambosos Jr.

Devin Haney has agreed to take the same offer as Lomachenko to fight George Kambosos Jr.

'The Dream' was quick to make it known that he was willing to match Vasyl Lomachenko's deal to fight George Kambosos Jr after it was reported that 'The Matrix' had accepted his part of the deal. The Australian has been in negotiations with the likes of Haney and Lomachenko for a while.

It was suggested a while ago that talks for a fight against Haney have fallen apart since both camps failed to come to terms. However, as the fight with Vasyl Lomachenko looked more probable, 'The Dream' took to Twitter to express his eagerness to fight George Kambosos Jr., he said:

"Whatever he taking i’ll take the same offer! @EddieHearn @georgekambosos @loudibella."

Devin Haney was last seen in the ring on December 4th 2021 against Joseph Diaz. Going into the fight as a favorite, 'The Dream' was able to walk away with a unanimous decision victory which saw him further cement his claim to be one of the best lightweights in the world.

It remains to be seen whether Haney will eventually get to fight George Kambosos Jr. or whether the Australian chooses to fight 'The Matrix' first.

Eddie Hearn claims Devin Haney wants legacy

Haney's promoter Eddie Hearn recently spoke out about 'The Dream's' plans to become the undisputed lightweight king. Haney is undoubtedly one of the biggest draws in the lightweight division and is eager to get an undisputed title shot.

In a recent episode of the DAZN Boxing Show, Eddie Hearn claimed that Haney was willing to do everything he could to make a fight with George Kambosos Jr. happen. Boxing journalist Michael Benson took to Twitter to report the same, quoting Hearn.

"He wants legacy, he wants undisputed - Devin Haney will do everything he can to make this [George Kambosos Jr] fight happen. He's probably willing to take money he may feel isn't the right money for this fight. I feel like there's no excuses," said Eddie Hearn.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn: "He wants legacy, he wants undisputed - Devin Haney will do everything he can to make this [George Kambosos Jr] fight happen. He's probably willing to take money he may feel isn't the right money for this fight. I feel like there's no excuses." [ @DAZNBoxing Show] Eddie Hearn: "He wants legacy, he wants undisputed - Devin Haney will do everything he can to make this [George Kambosos Jr] fight happen. He's probably willing to take money he may feel isn't the right money for this fight. I feel like there's no excuses." [@DAZNBoxing Show]

Edited by David Andrew