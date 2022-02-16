"He wants legacy, he wants undisputed" - Eddie Hearn on Devin Haney's pursuit of George Kambosos Jr. 

Eddie Hearn has spoken out about Devin Haney's plans to reign supreme in the lightweight division. 'The Dream' is one of the division's top dogs and currently holds the WBC Lightweight Championship.

Michael Benson recently reported what Hearn said on the DAZN Boxing Show, amidst discussions for a fight against George Kambosos Jr.:

"He wants legacy, he wants undisputed - Devin Haney will do everything he can to make this [George Kambosos Jr] fight happen. He's probably willing to take money he may feel isn't the right money for this fight. I feel like there's no excuses."

Take a look at the tweet:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn: "He wants legacy, he wants undisputed - Devin Haney will do everything he can to make this [George Kambosos Jr] fight happen. He's probably willing to take money he may feel isn't the right money for this fight. I feel like there's no excuses." [ @DAZNBoxing Show] Eddie Hearn: "He wants legacy, he wants undisputed - Devin Haney will do everything he can to make this [George Kambosos Jr] fight happen. He's probably willing to take money he may feel isn't the right money for this fight. I feel like there's no excuses." [@DAZNBoxing Show]

Haney is one of the frontrunners for a fight against the Unified Lightweight Champion of the world. Haney wants this fight so he can get a shot at becoming the Undisputed Lightweight Champion.

However, Vasyl Lomachenko is currently the favorite to land the fight after the WBO ordered 'Ferocious' to defend his titles against him.

Both Haney and Lomachenko will do anything in their power to land this fight against 'Ferocious'. For Lomachenko, it is a shot at redemption and winning his titles back. For Haney, it is a chance to make history.

Eddie Hearn believes someone is not telling George Kambosos Jr. the truth

Eddie Hearn spoke about the potential fight between Kambosos and Devin Haney at the Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder press-conference. Hearn believes that someone is not being honest with George Kambosos Jr.:

"Someone's not telling George Kambosos the truth. Because DAZN are very, very happy for Kambosos against Haney. They're also very, very happy for Kambosos against Ryan Garcia, he's a big draw. We've already spoke to DAZN, there's a deal in place to try nad make this happen, we have made a deal suggestion in writing to Lou Di Bella and George Kambosos' team."

Take a look at the interview:

He also stated that they have not received anything from Kambosos or his team in writing. Devin Haney appears ready to go. However, contract complications have stalled the fight from taking place. Now that Lomachenko also wants a piece of Kambosos Jr., it is harder for Haney to get this fight.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops and who ends up getting to fight George Kambosos Jr. first.

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Will Devin Haney get to fight Kambosos Jr.? Yes No 0 votes so far